HP’s answer to Apple’s iMac is discounted from to $450 this weekend

A man does creative work at the HP 27-inch all-in-one PC.
HP

If you don’t really have the space to fit a whole desktop computer, then you may want to consider going for an all-in-one (AIO) solution; it will save you a ton of space, plus you don’t have to go out and buy each part individually. Luckily, there are some great early Memorial Day deals on AIO solutions you can take advantage of, such as this deal on the HP All-in-One 27, which usually goes for $850 but has been discounted down to just $450. That makes it an excellent budget pick if you just want something for the basics and don’t expect to do any complex tasks on it, like graphical rendering.

Why you should buy the HP All-in-One 27

While the HP All-in-One 27 might not be as powerful as an iMac, it does have similar dimensions, with a large 27-inch screen and a surprisingly tiny bezel, which is actually a bit smaller than the iMac’s.The screen runs a 1920 x 1080 resolution and can hit a peak brightness of 300 nits, which will be fine for a well-lit room, and you can upgrade it to a touch version for $200, but it’s probably not worth it in the long run. Under the hood, you’ll find an Intel Core i3-1315U, an entry-level CPU that should handle most basic tasks just fine, although we’d probably suggest upgrading to the Intel Core i5-1335U for an extra $125, which will give you a lot more versatility and quality of life.

Similarly, the 8GB of memory is fine for basic usage, but since Windows likes to take a nice chunk of the RAM, we’d strongly suggest upgrading to at least 12GB for an extra $60, although 16GB is probably the ideal. Base storage is not too bad at 256GB, although, again, the upgrade to 512GB will certainly be worth it, and at just $40, it’s easy to justify, with the other alternative being grabbing one of these external hard drive deals instead. HP also throws in a wired keyboard and mouse, and you have a pretty solid internal webcam for meetings, so you won’t have to purchase a separate one.

All in all, the HP All-in-One 27 is easy to recommend because it really comes with all the basics that you need, plus some room to customize if you want a bit more power. The whopping $400 does give you a bit of wiggle room if you want to upgrade, although if you’re looking for something a little different, there are other great desktop computer deals you can check out.

Albert Bassili
Albert Bassili
Albert's been a tech and gaming writer for almost a decade now, writing across websites such as GameGavel, How-To-Geek, and…
This Lenovo 2-in-1 laptop is discounted from $970 to $640
The Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 against a white backdrop.

If you can’t decide between a laptop or a tablet, Lenovo has the laptop deals for you, with a huge discount on the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 2-in-1 laptop. Ordinarily priced at $970, it’s down to $640 at Lenovo, so you’re saving $330. Lenovo's estimated value prices can be a little optimistic, but this is a good value regardless. Whatever the discount, we do know that $640 for this laptop is pretty sweet. Here’s what you need to know about it before you buy.

Why you should buy the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5
Lenovo makes some of the best 2-in-1 laptops knowing how to get the most from the concept. This particular model has an AMD Ryzen 7 7730U processor paired up with 16GB of memory and 1TB of SSD storage so it’s pretty capable of handling a lot of your working needs.

Read more
Best RAM deals: Discounted 16GB and 32GB from Corsair, Crucial
RAM inside the Starforge Navigator.

While a lot of focus tends to be put on things like the GPU and CPU, the truth is that the RAM is also quite important for performance, especially if you want to have a smooth day-to-day experience where opening several tabs doesn't crash everything. Of course, if you aren't very sure what sort of RAM to get, then it's worth checking out our guide on how to choose the best RAM for your PC as well as our guide on knowing how much RAM you need for a laptop, gaming PC, or tablet, both of which will give you a good sense of how much you should be spending.

To that end, if you're thinking of upgrading, we've collected some of our favorite RAM deals below, both for DDR4 and DDR5, so you can pick the RAM that best fits your needs. If this is part of a gaming rig upgrade, check out other gaming PC deals such as SSD deals and GPU deals.
Corsair VENGEANCE RGB PRO DDR4 16GB (2x8GB) --  $56, was $65

Read more
HP Envy deals: HP’s most popular laptop starts at $630
An HP Envy 17-inch laptop sits on an office desk.

HP is one of the best laptop brands in the laptop space, with a huge selection of laptops to pick from, including some of the best laptops on the market. More specifically, though, the HP lineup is probably at the top when it comes to versatile and relatively well-valued laptops. While there are quite a few variations and configurations of the HP Envy, we've gone ahead and put together the ones that we think will give you the most bang for your buck. That said, if you haven't found something you're specifically looking for, be sure to check out HP laptop deals in general, as well as some of these other great laptop deals.
HP Envy x360 2-in-1 laptop 15Z-FH000 — $650, was $900

The HP Envy x360 convertible laptop is a great option for just about anyone, particularly anyone who enjoys the touchscreen functionality of a tablet. It’s well designed and super slim, making it a truly go-anywhere device. Despite its portability, it still has an immersive 15.6-inch touchscreen that’s great for creators, note-takers, and binge watchers. Top notch build quality and durability, fast charging technology, a fingerprint reader, and great battery life round out the top features of the HP Envy x360 convertible touchscreen laptop. It competes well with the best 2-in-1 laptops. Its versatility and all-around capability make it a worthy companion on any desk, and on any lap.

Read more