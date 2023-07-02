 Skip to main content
2-in-1 laptop deal: HP Pavilion x360 is discounted from $800 to $500

If you want a thin and light productivity laptop without paying much, you can’t go wrong with the HP Pavilion x360 Convertible, especially since it’s also a convertible. Luckily, HP has a great deal running right now that discounts the X360 to $ 500 from $800, so it’s well worth checking out if you’re interested.

Why you should buy the HP Pavilion x360 Convertible

while The Pavilion x360 Convertible doesn’t quite make our list of best laptops, it comes with an Intel Core i5-1235U, a mid-range CPU that will likely be more than enough for most consumers who need to get work or schoolwork done. While it won’t be able to handle more complex things like video editing, the Intel Iris XE graphics means you can do some basic graphical editing if needed. You can also upgrade to an Intel Core i7-1255U for $150, but it’s likely not worth it if you want a basic laptop for work or school. What we would upgrade is the 8GB of DDR4 RAM, either to the 12GB option for $40 or the 16GB for $80, probably the latter since it will provide you with the best quality of life upgrade, but the 12GB would still be good if you don’t want to pay the extra $80.

Another thing that might be worth upgrading is the screen since the base version runs a 1366 x 768, and you can get FHD for an extra $60, which is worth it if you also plan to do day-to-day tasks such as watching films or shows. Either way, you get an excellent touchscreen experience, and since you can turn into into a convertible, you can use it as a tablet. As for storage, it’s pretty reasonable at 256GB, although you can upgrade that too, or go for one of these external hard drive deals instead if it’s cheaper. Sadly, it doesn’t come with a fingerprint reader, but it has a 720p camera to work with, and while it only comes with Wi-Fi 5, you should grab the Wi-Fi 6 for $10 or Wi-Fi 6E for $20 if you can swing it.

Overall, we appreciate the HP Pavilion x360 Convertible as a productivity laptop with many customization options, and with the deal from HP bringing it down to $500, you can use some of those savings to upgrade. On the other hand, if you’d like something a bit more powerful, there are a lot of other laptop deals for you to check out.

