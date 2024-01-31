 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Get this HP laptop with a year of Office 365 for only $169

Aaron Mamiit
By
HP Laptop 14
HP

Do you need a basic laptop for your daily tasks? Laptop deals can’t get any more affordable than Walmart’s offer for the HP Stream 14, which is down to just $169 from its original price of $229 following a $60 discount. The laptop, which comes with one free year of Office 365 to help your productivity, probably won’t stay this cheap for long, so if you’re interested in this bargain, it’s highly recommended that you proceed with the transaction as soon as possible. If you keep delaying, you’re going to miss out on the savings.

Why you should buy the HP Stream 14

The specifications of the HP Stream 14 are a far cry from the components of the best laptops, as it’s only equipped with the Intel Celeron N4020 processor and 4GB of RAM. It won’t be able to handle demanding processes like editing videos and multitasking between several apps, but browsing the internet and typing documents won’t be a problem for the HP Stream 14. The laptop’s display is also relatively small at just 14 inches, but it’s a touchscreen for your convenience, and it keeps the device portable so it will be easy to bring with you during your commute to work or school.

Despite its shortcomings, the HP Stream 14 may give your productivity a boost if you’ve been using Microsoft’s Windows for years. The laptop ships with Windows 11 in S Mode pre-loaded in its 64GB eMMC, which will let you stay in familiar territory when using the device. It also comes with one free year of Office 365, which will give you access to tried-and-tested apps like Microsoft Word and Microsoft PowerPoint.

Related

The HP Stream 14 is far from being the fastest and most feature-packed laptop, but if it’s enough for your daily needs, then you wouldn’t want to lose this chance at getting the device for only $169 from Walmart. The $60 in savings on its sticker price of $229 may not last long though, so there’s no time to waste if you’re interested in taking advantage of the bargain. Add the HP Stream 14 to your cart and push through with the purchase immediately, because once this offer ends, we’re not sure when it will become available again.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
The 5 best laptop deals in HP’s Winter Savings Blowout sale
An open HP Spectre x360 16 sits on a table, angled so that the screen and keyboard can be seen.

HP just slashed the prices of a wide range of laptops for its Winter Savings Blowout sale, so if you need a new device, you wouldn't want to miss this chance at huge savings. There are a lot of choices though, so to help you make a quick decision, we've picked out our five favorite laptop deals from the ongoing promotion. You need to hurry because either stocks may run out or the discounts may expire at any moment, so before either happens, you need to complete your purchase.
HP Laptop 14t -- $280, was $550

The HP Laptop 14t is one of the most affordable HP laptop deals you can shop right now, but it's got what it takes to handle simple activities such as browsing the internet and typing documents with its Intel N200 processor, Intel UHD Graphics, and 8GB of RAM. The laptop features a 128GB SSD with Windows 11 Home pre-installed, so you won't have to deal with installing an operating system yourself, and a 14-inch display with Full HD resolution.

Read more
This Razer gaming laptop with an RTX 3070 Ti is $1,600 off
Cyberpunk 2077 running on the Razer Blade 17.

Razer, a brand that's popular among gamers, is currently offering the Razer Blade 17 gaming laptop with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics card at $1,600 off. The discount, which slashes the price of the powerful device by nearly half from $3,400 to $1,800, doesn't make the gaming laptop cheap, but it's going to give you excellent value. You need to hurry in completing the transaction though, as we're not sure how much time is remaining before its price goes back to normal.

Why you should buy the Razer Blade 17 gaming laptop
The Razer Blade line is a fixture in our roundup of the best gaming laptops, and the Razer Blade 17 is the largest model with a 17.3-inch display featuring QHD resolution and a 240Hz refresh rate. The relatively big screen means it's not as portable as its smaller counterparts, but it more than makes up for that with the smooth performance provided by Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics card, alongside the 12th-generation Intel Core i9 processor and 16GB of RAM. That amount of RAM is good for gaming, according to our guide on how much RAM do you need, and with these specifications, you'll be able to play the best PC games without running into any issues.

Read more
This Alienware gaming laptop with an RTX 4090 is $800 off today
alienware m18 gaming laptop deal dell january 2024

If you want to invest in a great gaming laptop that will last you for a long time to come, Dell has the deal for you. Today, you can buy the Alienware m18 gaming laptop for $3,000 which means you save $800 off the usual price of $3,800. Packed with great hardware, it’s perfect for gaming on the move, using in your dorm room, or anything else that means you just don’t need a gaming desktop. As one of the best gaming laptop deals, let’s take a look at what it offers before you buy it.

Why you should buy the Alienware m18 gaming laptop
Dell isn’t just one of the best laptop brands for business laptops or similar but also for making some of the best gaming laptops. With the Alienware m18 gaming laptop, you get the latest and most powerful hardware. That includes a 13th-generation Intel Core i9 13980HX processor teamed up with a massive 32GB of memory.

Read more