Get this HP laptop with a year of Office 365 for only $169

Do you need a basic laptop for your daily tasks? Laptop deals can’t get any more affordable than Walmart’s offer for the HP Stream 14, which is down to just $169 from its original price of $229 following a $60 discount. The laptop, which comes with one free year of Office 365 to help your productivity, probably won’t stay this cheap for long, so if you’re interested in this bargain, it’s highly recommended that you proceed with the transaction as soon as possible. If you keep delaying, you’re going to miss out on the savings.

Why you should buy the HP Stream 14

The specifications of the HP Stream 14 are a far cry from the components of the best laptops, as it’s only equipped with the Intel Celeron N4020 processor and 4GB of RAM. It won’t be able to handle demanding processes like editing videos and multitasking between several apps, but browsing the internet and typing documents won’t be a problem for the HP Stream 14. The laptop’s display is also relatively small at just 14 inches, but it’s a touchscreen for your convenience, and it keeps the device portable so it will be easy to bring with you during your commute to work or school.

Despite its shortcomings, the HP Stream 14 may give your productivity a boost if you’ve been using Microsoft’s Windows for years. The laptop ships with Windows 11 in S Mode pre-loaded in its 64GB eMMC, which will let you stay in familiar territory when using the device. It also comes with one free year of Office 365, which will give you access to tried-and-tested apps like Microsoft Word and Microsoft PowerPoint.

The HP Stream 14 is far from being the fastest and most feature-packed laptop, but if it’s enough for your daily needs, then you wouldn’t want to lose this chance at getting the device for only $169 from Walmart. The $60 in savings on its sticker price of $229 may not last long though, so there’s no time to waste if you’re interested in taking advantage of the bargain. Add the HP Stream 14 to your cart and push through with the purchase immediately, because once this offer ends, we’re not sure when it will become available again.

