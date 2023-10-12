 Skip to main content
This HP gaming laptop just had its price slashed from $800 to $600

Aaron Mamiit
HP Victus placed outside while displaying an attractive background.
Mark Coppock / Digital Trends

Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days 2023 may be over, but some Prime Day deals for gaming laptops remain available, even from other retailers like Best Buy. Here’s one that you should have an eye on — the HP Victus 15 gaming laptop for just $600, following a $200 discount on its original price of $800. The budget device isn’t going to stay much cheaper for long, so if you’re interested, you should be proceeding with the transaction already, or else you might miss out on the savings.

Why you should buy the HP Victus 15

The HP Victus 15 is a more affordable option compared to the highest tiers of the best gaming laptops, so you shouldn’t expect similar performance. However, with its AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 graphics card, and 8GB of RAM, it’s enough to play the best PC games, though you will have to select the lowest settings for some of the more demanding titles. That’s not a bad trade-off for a gaming laptop that’s at least half-price compared to other choices in the market.

The 15.6-inch screen of the HP Victus 15 offers Full HD resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate for smooth and lag-free gameplay, while the gaming laptop’s 512GB SSD comes with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded so you can start installing your favorite titles as soon as you unbox it. The HP Victus 15 also features HP Fast Charge technology, which can replenish its battery from zero to 50% in just 30 minutes, and the HP Wide Vision HD camera, so you’ll also be able to use it for video calls and online meetings.

Gamers who are on the hunt for gaming laptop deals should check out the HP Victus 15, which is on sale from Best Buy for only $600 instead of $800. You’ll be able to use the $200 in savings to buy more video games, but you can only get it if you hurry with your purchase as we don’t expect the offer to last much longer. Add the HP Victus 15 gaming laptop to your cart and check out as soon as possible, because if you plan on doing it tomorrow, it may already be too late.

