While some gaming PC deals will still cost you more than $1,000, there are affordable options like the HP Victus 15L. Originally relatively cheap at just $830, a $270 discount from HP pulls its price down further to only $560. We’re not sure how long stocks will remain available, and once the offer is gone, we’re not sure when you’ll get another crack at it. If you want to enjoy savings when buying this gaming desktop, you’re going to have to complete your purchase as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the HP Victus 15L gaming PC

It’s not going to challenge the best gaming PCs in terms of performance, but the HP Victus 15L is capable of running the best PC games with its 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, Intel Arc A380 Graphics, and 8GB of RAM. You may have to downgrade to the lowest graphics settings for the more demanding titles, and you’re going to want to upgrade to 16GB of RAM as soon as you can just to give the computer’s memory a bit more breathing room, but as it stands, the HP Victus 15L is still a worthwhile purchase as a low-cost gaming desktop.

With Windows 11 Home pre-loaded in its 256GB SSD, you can start installing games on the HP Victus 15L right after connecting the necessary peripherals and powering it on. There are four USB-A ports and a USB-C port at the front, and four more USB-A ports at the back, which should be more than enough for everything that you need to play. The HP Victus 15L also offers access to the Omen Gaming Hub, through which you can access various software and hardware settings such as overclocking options and fan control.

The HP Victus 15L is a budget gaming PC that usually costs $830, but you can currently buy it from HP for just $560. You can spend the $270 in savings on monitor deals, video games, and accessories, but you’ll only get it if you’re able to finish the transaction while the offer is still online. There’s no telling when the bargain ends, so if you think the HP Victus 15L is the perfect gaming desktop for you, you shouldn’t be wasting time — add it to your cart and check out immediately.

Editors' Recommendations