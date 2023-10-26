 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Need a cheap gaming PC? This HP is discounted from $830 to $560

Aaron Mamiit
By
The HP Victus 15L gaming PC on a desk.
HP

While some gaming PC deals will still cost you more than $1,000, there are affordable options like the HP Victus 15L. Originally relatively cheap at just $830, a $270 discount from HP pulls its price down further to only $560. We’re not sure how long stocks will remain available, and once the offer is gone, we’re not sure when you’ll get another crack at it. If you want to enjoy savings when buying this gaming desktop, you’re going to have to complete your purchase as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the HP Victus 15L gaming PC

It’s not going to challenge the best gaming PCs in terms of performance, but the HP Victus 15L is capable of running the best PC games with its 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, Intel Arc A380 Graphics, and 8GB of RAM. You may have to downgrade to the lowest graphics settings for the more demanding titles, and you’re going to want to upgrade to 16GB of RAM as soon as you can just to give the computer’s memory a bit more breathing room, but as it stands, the HP Victus 15L is still a worthwhile purchase as a low-cost gaming desktop.

With Windows 11 Home pre-loaded in its 256GB SSD, you can start installing games on the HP Victus 15L right after connecting the necessary peripherals and powering it on. There are four USB-A ports and a USB-C port at the front, and four more USB-A ports at the back, which should be more than enough for everything that you need to play. The HP Victus 15L also offers access to the Omen Gaming Hub, through which you can access various software and hardware settings such as overclocking options and fan control.

Related

The HP Victus 15L is a budget gaming PC that usually costs $830, but you can currently buy it from HP for just $560. You can spend the $270 in savings on monitor deals, video games, and accessories, but you’ll only get it if you’re able to finish the transaction while the offer is still online. There’s no telling when the bargain ends, so if you think the HP Victus 15L is the perfect gaming desktop for you, you shouldn’t be wasting time — add it to your cart and check out immediately.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
This 144Hz gaming monitor from Samsung is only $160 today
Samsung Odyssey G3 gaming monitor on desk with keyboard and headset.

After investing in gaming PC deals, you should also get a new monitor to give justice to the machine upgrade. If you've already spent a considerable amount, you should know that you can get a decent gaming monitor for cheap. Here's an offer that you should consider -- the Samsung Odyssey G3 for a very affordable price of $160, following a $70 discount from Amazon on its original price of $230. We're not sure how much time you've got left to take advantage of the potential savings though, so if you need this monitor, you'll have to complete the purchase right now.

Why you should buy the Samsung Odyssey G3 gaming monitor
The Samsung Odyssey G3 gaming monitor features a 24-inch display with Full HD resolution, which will be sharp enough for you to appreciate the graphics of the best PC games. The monitor also offers a 1ms response time and a 144Hz refresh rate, which is the upper end of our computer monitor buying guide's recommended range. Refresh rate is how often the images on the screen is updated, and 144Hz is a good number for ensuring smooth movements on the display, while response time is how fast image transitions are shown, and 1ms is perfect for quick reaction times.

Read more
This HP 2-in-1 Chromebook is discounted from $329 to just $199
asus hp chromebook deals best buy newegg back to school sales 2020 x360 14 2

It might not be obvious, but Chromebooks are a great alternative to a traditional Windows laptop; they don't need as powerful specs under the hood, which means they can go for a much cheaper price than usual. That's great if you're looking for something that's budget-friendly yet still functional, and we're happy to say that, even though Prime Day is over, there are still some great Prime Day laptop deals on Chromebooks you can take advantage of. For example, this HP Chromebook X360 is pretty good, and while it usually goes for $329, it's been heavily discounted down to $199 by Walmart.

Why you should buy the HP Chromebook X360

Read more
This HP gaming laptop just had its price slashed from $800 to $600
HP Victus placed outside while displaying an attractive background.

Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days 2023 may be over, but some Prime Day deals for gaming laptops remain available, even from other retailers like Best Buy. Here's one that you should have an eye on -- the HP Victus 15 gaming laptop for just $600, following a $200 discount on its original price of $800. The budget device isn't going to stay much cheaper for long, so if you're interested, you should be proceeding with the transaction already, or else you might miss out on the savings.

Why you should buy the HP Victus 15
The HP Victus 15 is a more affordable option compared to the highest tiers of the best gaming laptops, so you shouldn't expect similar performance. However, with its AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 graphics card, and 8GB of RAM, it's enough to play the best PC games, though you will have to select the lowest settings for some of the more demanding titles. That's not a bad trade-off for a gaming laptop that's at least half-price compared to other choices in the market.

Read more