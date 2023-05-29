 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Our 5 favorite Memorial Day laptop deals for 2023

Jennifer Allen
By

This Memorial Day offers some fantastic laptop deals which is great news for anyone looking to upgrade their current equipment. Buying a laptop is rarely cheap but we’ve picked out a selection of the best deals, including some surprisingly low-priced laptops as well as more high-end ones. Of course, you get what you pay for so the cheapest ones are best for those looking for a way to browse the internet easily rather than anything more complex, but that’s why we have some of everything here. Take a look at our highlights below and see what might appeal for you.

Dell Inspiron 15 — $230, was $330

The Dell Inspiron 15 at a side angle while showing an image of a man and a ball.

One of the most convenient things about Dell being one of the best laptop brands is that you still get good value for money, even on its cheapest laptops. This Dell Inspiron 15 laptop is best suited for web browsing, typing up documents, and other basic tasks, but it does so in style. It offers an Intel Pentium Silver processor, 4GB of memory and 128GB of SSD storage. That’s a pretty basic spec but if your ambitions aren’t vast or you need a system for your child’s school work, you’ll still be happy. It has a 15.6-inch HD screen, roomy keycaps, a spacious touchpad, and room for a numeric pad too. Well-built, it also has tiny rubber feet and bumpers on the hinge to keep it safe on most surfaces.

HP 17z Laptop — $300, was $500

The HP 17.3-inch Laptop with the Windows 11 interface on the screen.

Another simple but practical laptop is this HP 17-inch laptop. It’s best for those that want to keep costs down but that could still do with a larger 17-inch display than the ones you’d usually see. It has an AMD Athlon Gold processor, 8GB of memory and 128GB of SSD storage. While it’s still far from fast, the extra memory makes a small difference than the previous model. Its screen offers a HD+ resolution of 1600 x 900 while HP Fast Charge support helps you get the battery up to 100% faster than usual. There’s also the ever useful numeric pad to the side of the keyboard too.

Related

Apple MacBook Air M1 — $800, was $999

Apple MacBook Air M1 open, on a table.
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

If you don’t mind owning a slightly older MacBook Air, you’ll be delighted with this Apple MacBook Air M1. The system is still one of the best MacBooks around even if the M2 models are now available. Count on fantastic performance while doing anything from creating documents to video editing or conducting a lot of Photoshop work. It also has phenomenal battery life with up to 18 hours meaning no need to take your charger everywhere with you. Its 13.3-inch Retina display looks gorgeous with fantastically vibrant colors and sharp text, while a fanless design means you’ll never hear an annoying fan whirring while you use it. 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage rounds of the specs list nicely.

Dell XPS 13 — $899, was $1,099

Dell XPS 13 on a white background.

The Dell XPS 13 consistently tops our list of the best laptops thanks to its great combination of powerful hardware, stylish looks, and being very portable. It has a 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. All the essentials you need for a reasonably fast experience and plenty of room to save files. Alongside that is its 13.4-inch full HD+ screen with a 1920 x 1200 resolution and 500 nits of brightness. It’s Dell’s thinnest and lightest 13-inch XPS laptop so the screen is surrounded by bezels you can barely see to make that possible. It also offers battery life of up to 12 hours while you can get from 0% to 80% in less than an hour when you do need to recharge. Stylish and powerful, it’s hard to fault, especially on sale.

Asus ROG Zephyrus 14-inch gaming laptop — $1,100, was $1,650

The Asus ROG Zephyrus facing forward.

Promising to be one of the best gaming laptops at this price, the Asus ROG Zephyrus 14-inch gaming laptop is a delight. Under the hood is an AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS processor, 16GB of memory, 1TB of SSD storage, and an AMD Radeon RX6700S graphics card with 8GB of dedicated VRAM. It’s all paired up with a 14-inch WQXGA display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 500 nits of brightness, so whatever you’re playing will look great here. Gaming focused features include a built-in MUX switch to switch to direct GPU mode to help with performance, and ROG Intelligent Cooling so the system can help cool things down as needed. It also has a four speaker system with Dolby Atmos support along with a single-zone RGB Keyboard Backlit.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
Don’t miss the chance to get this 15-inch Lenovo laptop for $200
The Lenovo IdeaPad 1 laptop with the Windows 11 interface on the display.

Students and casual web browsers rejoice! Budget laptops are getting cheaper and cheaper. You no longer have to spend your whole paycheck on a computer. As long as you're doing simple tasks like streaming movies, typing Word docs, and browsing the internet, $200 will get you a quality machine. Or $201, to be precise. This Lenovo IdeaPad 1 is normally $330, but right now it's own to $201. Read more about it below to make sure it fits your needs.

Why you should buy the Lenovo IdeaPad 1
One thing that the IdeaPad 1 has going for it is the AMD Athlon Silver 3050U, a reasonably powerful mobile processor roughly equivalent to a 6th or 7th-generation Intel i5 CPU, so it's quite powerful. If you aren't familiar with either company's CPUs, suffice it to say that the Athlon Silver is great and will easily handle all the productivity tasks you can throw at it and even handle a bit of streaming as well. Luckily you get an impressive 15.6-inch screen that can handle 220 nits of peak brightness, which isn't too bad for a budget laptop. That said, it only runs on HD resolution, so it's not the best if you plan to stream a lot of Netflix or Disney+ on your off time.

Read more
Razer Memorial Day sale brings huge savings on gaming laptops
The Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop with RGB lighting on the background.

If you're looking for the best gaming laptop deals, it's worth checking out what Razer has to offer when you buy direct. It has a huge Memorial Day sale going on at the moment with up to 40% off some great gaming laptops, as well as big discounts on accessories too. With so many deals going on, we recommend hitting the button below to see what's out there at Razer. There are a lot of different laptops with varying specs and you're going to know what works for you and your budget best. However, we've also taken a little time to pick out some of our highlights, as well as looked at what accessories are on sale. Read on if you need a little guidance before you dip in for yourself.

What to shop for in the Razer Memorial Day sale
Razer is one of the best laptop brands for gamers so -- of course -- check out its gaming laptop offerings. Topping our list of the best gaming laptops is the Razer Blade 14 and you guessed it -- it's in the sale. There are a few different Razer Blade 14s in the sale but our favorite is the with a QHD display. It's currently 34% off so instead of costing $3,500, it's down to $2,300. It has an AMD Ryzen 6900HX processor along with a GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics card, 16GB of memory and 1TB of SSD storage space. We adore its 14-inch QHD screen with 165Hz refresh rate, too as the 2560 x 1440 resolution will look great on this sized screen.

Read more
Memorial Day sales knock $600 off this Asus gaming laptop
asus rog strix g15 deal best buy may 2023 advantage edition promotional render

Looking for gaming laptop deals? Best Buy has one of the best of the bunch with $600 off the Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition gaming laptop. Usually priced at $1,700, it's down to $1,100 for a limited time only making this one of the more tempting laptop deals around. If you're looking for a stylish and powerful gaming laptop, you can't go wrong here. Either hit the buy button or keep reading while we tell you more about it.

Why you should buy the Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition
Asus has made some of the best gaming laptops over the years. Known to be one of the best laptop brands, that's reflected in the Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition. It has a powerful AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX processor which is supported by 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. For the graphics card, there's a Radeon RX 6800M graphics card with 12GB of dedicated VRAM to help ensure you can play the latest games without an issue. The screen is a delight too with a 15.6-inch QHD display with 165Hz refresh rate and 100% sRGB color gamut for fantastic color and clarity.

Read more