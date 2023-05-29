Our 5 favorite Memorial Day laptop deals for 2023

This Memorial Day offers some fantastic laptop deals which is great news for anyone looking to upgrade their current equipment. Buying a laptop is rarely cheap but we’ve picked out a selection of the best deals, including some surprisingly low-priced laptops as well as more high-end ones. Of course, you get what you pay for so the cheapest ones are best for those looking for a way to browse the internet easily rather than anything more complex, but that’s why we have some of everything here. Take a look at our highlights below and see what might appeal for you.

Dell Inspiron 15 — $230, was $330

One of the most convenient things about Dell being one of the best laptop brands is that you still get good value for money, even on its cheapest laptops. This Dell Inspiron 15 laptop is best suited for web browsing, typing up documents, and other basic tasks, but it does so in style. It offers an Intel Pentium Silver processor, 4GB of memory and 128GB of SSD storage. That’s a pretty basic spec but if your ambitions aren’t vast or you need a system for your child’s school work, you’ll still be happy. It has a 15.6-inch HD screen, roomy keycaps, a spacious touchpad, and room for a numeric pad too. Well-built, it also has tiny rubber feet and bumpers on the hinge to keep it safe on most surfaces.

HP 17z Laptop — $300, was $500

Another simple but practical laptop is this HP 17-inch laptop. It’s best for those that want to keep costs down but that could still do with a larger 17-inch display than the ones you’d usually see. It has an AMD Athlon Gold processor, 8GB of memory and 128GB of SSD storage. While it’s still far from fast, the extra memory makes a small difference than the previous model. Its screen offers a HD+ resolution of 1600 x 900 while HP Fast Charge support helps you get the battery up to 100% faster than usual. There’s also the ever useful numeric pad to the side of the keyboard too.

Apple MacBook Air M1 — $800, was $999

If you don’t mind owning a slightly older MacBook Air, you’ll be delighted with this Apple MacBook Air M1. The system is still one of the best MacBooks around even if the M2 models are now available. Count on fantastic performance while doing anything from creating documents to video editing or conducting a lot of Photoshop work. It also has phenomenal battery life with up to 18 hours meaning no need to take your charger everywhere with you. Its 13.3-inch Retina display looks gorgeous with fantastically vibrant colors and sharp text, while a fanless design means you’ll never hear an annoying fan whirring while you use it. 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage rounds of the specs list nicely.

Dell XPS 13 — $899, was $1,099

The Dell XPS 13 consistently tops our list of the best laptops thanks to its great combination of powerful hardware, stylish looks, and being very portable. It has a 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. All the essentials you need for a reasonably fast experience and plenty of room to save files. Alongside that is its 13.4-inch full HD+ screen with a 1920 x 1200 resolution and 500 nits of brightness. It’s Dell’s thinnest and lightest 13-inch XPS laptop so the screen is surrounded by bezels you can barely see to make that possible. It also offers battery life of up to 12 hours while you can get from 0% to 80% in less than an hour when you do need to recharge. Stylish and powerful, it’s hard to fault, especially on sale.

Asus ROG Zephyrus 14-inch gaming laptop — $1,100, was $1,650

Promising to be one of the best gaming laptops at this price, the Asus ROG Zephyrus 14-inch gaming laptop is a delight. Under the hood is an AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS processor, 16GB of memory, 1TB of SSD storage, and an AMD Radeon RX6700S graphics card with 8GB of dedicated VRAM. It’s all paired up with a 14-inch WQXGA display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 500 nits of brightness, so whatever you’re playing will look great here. Gaming focused features include a built-in MUX switch to switch to direct GPU mode to help with performance, and ROG Intelligent Cooling so the system can help cool things down as needed. It also has a four speaker system with Dolby Atmos support along with a single-zone RGB Keyboard Backlit.

