This Lenovo laptop just had its price slashed from $424 to $149

Looking for one of the cheapest laptop deals around? Lenovo is where to go with a Lenovo 14w Gen 2 AMD laptop for just $149. Running Windows 11 Pro, it’s a highly affordable way to grab a Windows laptop although don’t count on it being exactly speedy. According to Lenovo, it normally costs $424 which sounds a little high but makes sense given Lenovo’s overly optimistic estimated value system but whatever the original price, $149 is a steal for a Windows-based laptop. If you’re in the market for something super cheap, keep reading while we take you through what to expect for your money.

Why you should buy the Lenovo 14w Gen 2 AMD

Lenovo is one of the best laptop brands you can buy from at the moment. While the Lenovo 14w Gen 2 AMD certainly isn’t pushing the boundaries with performance speeds, it’s functional. It has an AMD 3015e processor along with 4GB of memory so it’s pretty slow but will at least run Windows 11 Pro. We are, however, pleased to see that there’s 128GB of SSD storage. Many laptops in this price range use eMMC storage which is much slower so it’s good to see something a little speedier here.

More promising still is its 14-inch full HD screen with 1920 x 1080 resolution, anti-glare properties, 45% NTSC, and 250 nits of brightness. Above it is a 720p HD webcam with dual array microphones and a privacy shutter for when you want to guarantee it’s switched off. There’s also a backlit keyboard which is a surprise at this price.

Essentially, the Lenovo 14w Gen 2 AMD is designed for school use. Think of it as the ideal laptop for your child’s first experience rather than as one of the best laptops. It has useful considerations like long battery life and WiFi 6 support. Even better, it weighs just 3.2 pounds and it’s tough and durable, meeting military MIL-STD-810H standards so it can handle a lot. Its keyboard is water resistant while the keys are mechanically anchored so it’s perfect for rough play.

Normally priced at $424 according to Lenovo’s estimated value system, the Lenovo 14w Gen 2 AMD laptop is currently down to just $149 at Lenovo. A good starter laptop for your child or if you’re in a jam and desperately need anything, this deal is likely to end reasonably soon. Check it out now if it sounds like the right one for you.

