Lenovo’s Surface Pro-style Chromebook-tablet hybrid is $110 off

Jennifer Allen
By
The new Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 sitting on a desk.
Digital Trends Graphic/Andrej Lisakov/Unsplash

One of the best Chromebook deals today is sure to delight anyone who can’t decide between buying a tablet or a laptop. Over at Lenovo, you can buy the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3 for $269 saving you $110 off the regular price of $379. If you’re keen to keep costs down while still enjoying the laptop/tablet experience, read on while we explain more about what’s so great about this system. It’s easily one of the more tempting laptop deals for the budget-conscious.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3

Lenovo makes some of the best Chromebooks around which makes a lot of sense given its reputation as one of the best laptop brands. In the case of the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3, it’s simple yet just what you need from a Chromebook. If you want something portable to take to class or something for your daily commute, it should suit those needs.

There’s a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 processor along with 4GB of memory and 128GB of eMMC storage. As always with Chromebooks, the focus here is on you using Google Apps and cloud-based storage so you don’t need much power. Better however is the 10.95-inch 2K touchscreen with a resolution of 2000 x 1200. For this small a display, it looks particularly crisp with 400 nits of brightness further helping wherever you may be working. Being a touchscreen also means you can use it in tablet mode with a detachable keyboard making things more flexible. It’s a great screen for watching your favorite shows before switching back to getting some work done. There’s also support for a stylus although you’ll need to buy it separately.

Elsewhere, a 5MP fixed-focus and 8P auto-focus set of lens help for taking the odd photo or partaking in video calls so you won’t miss out on any work-based needs when using the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3. It’s worth catching up on the differences between a Chromebook and laptop before you dive in but most people will be satisfied with a Chromebook for occasional work on the move.

Usually priced at $379, the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3 is down to $269 for a limited time only at Lenovo. Stock is likely to be popular so don’t delay if it’s the Chromebook for you. Hit the buy button now before you miss out.

