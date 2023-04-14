Get this Lenovo laptop with Microsoft Office for $129

One of the best laptop deals today is on a laptop that won’t exactly excite you when it comes to performance, but has one very cool advantage — the inclusion of a year’s worth of Office 365 for free. Over at Walmart, you can buy a Lenovo IdeaPad 1i laptop for just $129. It’s a basic laptop but when a year’s worth of Microsoft Office 365 can cost you $70, it’s a super sweet deal for anyone needing something basic but functional. Here’s what to know. Count on stock being in very high demand.

Why you should buy the Lenovo IdeaPad 1i

While Lenovo is one of the best laptop brands out there, the Lenovo IdeaPad 1i isn’t exactly a thrilling system. It’s solely focused on functionality with the absolute basics you need to use Windows 11 Home in S Mode. There’s an Intel Pentium N5030 processor along with 4GB of memory and 128GB of eMMC storage. This is strictly a system for typing up some documents, some web browsing, and other basic tasks. Even then, you may be better off relying on cloud-based apps like Google Apps. Except, of course, you get one year’s worth of Office 365 so you’re perfectly set up for using everything Microsoft has to offer with online versions of Microsoft Word, PowerPoint, Excel, and OneNote made available to you. There’s plenty of cloud storage bundled in as well with 1TB of space.

The Lenovo IdeaPad 1i does also offer a few essentials you see among the best budget laptops. There’s up to 10 hours of battery life so you’ll be able to use this throughout the day. There’s also a 720p webcam for taking video calls. The laptop’s 14-inch HD screen may not be the sharpest but it has narrow bezels so the system looks stylish enough. It all amounts to a simple laptop that’s well-suited for students on a budget, occasional use, or even your child’s first experience of laptop ownership.

The Lenovo IdeaPad 1i is currently available at Walmart for just $129. On its own, it’d still be an attractive deal for someone on a tight budget but when bundled in with a year’s worth of Microsoft 365, it’s even more appealing. Buy it now if it’s the one for you as stock is running out fast.

Editors' Recommendations