Normally $700, this Lenovo laptop is discounted to $465

A Lenovo IdeaPad 3i on a table.
Lenovo regularly has some of the best laptop deals and that’s certainly the case today. Usually priced at $700, the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 is down to $465 for a limited time only. Granted, Lenovo’s estimated value system means that its original prices can be a touch on the high and unrealistic side, but we do know that $465 for this laptop is still pretty good, regardless of what it started at. Here’s everything else you might want to know about it.

Why you should buy the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3

Stylish and compact, the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 lends itself well to anyone seeking one of the best laptops for taking to class this semester. While it isn’t the fastest, it’s very convenient. It has an AMD Ryzen 5 7530U processor along with 8GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. Those are all the essentials you need for working well on the move and without running out of storage space.

Alongside the core specs, the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 also has a 15.6-inch full HD screen with 45% NTSC, 300 nits of brightness, and anti-glare properties, and it’s even a touchscreen if you want to get more hands-on as you work. Adding to the reasons why Lenovo features in our look at the best laptop brands, the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 also has a backlit keyboard that has a fingerprint reader built-in so there’s no need to worry about manually entering passwords in all the time. It also features a 720p HD webcam with dual array microphone and a privacy shutter for added security and safety.

Slimmer than previous laptops in this range, the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 also has a screen that takes up 88% of the display’s surface area while there’s Dolby Audio support included. It’s all refreshingly practical for this price range, right down to an adaptive Smart Power feature to help maximize your battery life.

Usually priced at $700, the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 is currently down to $465 at Lenovo. It’s a smart move to order this if you want a reliable laptop for taking to class or on your daily commute. Check it out now and hit the buy button before the deal ends soon.

