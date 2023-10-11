Amazon’s Prime Day gaming laptop deals are back for Prime Big Deal Days 2023, releasing offers like this $300 discount for the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3. Instead of $900, you’ll only have to pay $600 for this device. We don’t think this bargain will last for long as there’s always high demand for relatively affordable but dependable gaming laptops, so you shouldn’t expect that it will still be available tomorrow. Add the gaming laptop to your cart and check out as soon as you can to make sure that you lock in the savings.

Why you should buy the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 laptop

The performance of the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 won’t compare to the top-of-the-line models of the best gaming laptops, as inside it are the AMD Ryzen 5 6600H processor, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card, and 8GB of RAM. However, these specification are enough to run the best PC games, though you may have to select the lowest graphic settings for some of the more demanding titles in order to play them properly. Most gamers will agree to that trade-off if they can get a gaming laptop for this cheap.

You’ll be able to appreciate the details of your favorite titles with the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3’s 15.6-inch Full HD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, which is also an excellent display for watching streaming shows. The gaming laptop also comes with a 256GB SSD for storage that ships with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded, so you won’t have to worry about installing an operating system yourself. If you’re not sure what games to play, you can try Xbox Game Pass, as every purchase of the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 comes with three months of free access to the service.

There are a lot of Prime Day deals for gaming laptops, but here’s one that strikes a good balance of price and performance — the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 for just $600, for savings of $300 on its usual price of $900. We’re not sure if it will stay this cheap until the end of Amazon’s sale, so there should be no hesitation with your purchase. Push through with the transaction for the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 immediately so that you’re sure that you get it with a discount.

Editors' Recommendations