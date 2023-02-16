 Skip to main content
These laptops are under $500 in Lenovo’s Presidents Day sale

Aaron Mamiit
By

This year’s Lenovo Presidents Day sale slashes the prices of several Lenovo laptops, including Chromebooks and 2-in-1 laptops. The offers are in full swing because the holiday is just around the corner, and we expect customers to engage in heavy shopping over the weekend. To help you decide on your purchase, we’ve rounded up some of the brand’s best deals that are $500 and below, but you need to be quick with your clicks because stocks are probably running out.

Lenovo ThinkPad 11e Gen 5 — $169, was $919

The fifth-generation Lenovo ThinkPad 11e is the perfect companion for students because of its toughness — it passed 12 military-grade requirements and more than 200 durability tests. The rubber bumpers provide protection from damage, its keyboard is water-resistant, and it can withstand drops from heights of up to 3 feet. The laptop will be able to keep up with all school activities with its Intel Celeron N4120 processor, integrated Intel UHD Graphics 600, and 8GB of RAM, which our laptop buying guide says is the sweet spot for most users. It also comes with an 11.6-inch HD screen, a 128GB SSD, and Windows 11 Home pre-installed.

Lenovo 3i Chromebook — $240, was $350

15 inch Lenovo Chromebook 3i on a white background.

If you’re interested in Chromebook deals, check out the Lenovo 3i Chromebook. Inside it are the Intel Celeron N4500 processor, integrated Intel UHD Graphics, and 8GB of RAM, with a 64GB eMMC. These components don’t look like much on paper, but because it’s a Chromebook, its performance is still smooth and snappy. That’s because Google’s Chrome OS depends on web-based apps and cloud storage, instead of installed software, which translates to low overhead. The Lenovo 3i Chromebook features a 15.6-inch Full HD screen and a 720p HD camera with a dual-array microphone.

Lenovo IdeaPad 1i — $240, was $375

The Lenovo IdeaPad 1i against a white background.

Lenovo’s IdeaPad is a budget and midrange line of laptops, according to our explainer on the Lenovo brands, and the Lenovo IdeaPad 1i is one of its most affordable options. It’s more than enough to handle basic tasks with its Intel Celeron N5100 processor, integrated Intel UHD Graphics, and 4GB of RAM, and it comes with Windows 11 Home in S mode pre-installed in its 128GB eMMC. The laptop features a 14-inch Full HD screen and two Dolby Audio speakers, so it can also work as an entertainment system for watching streaming content when you’re taking a break.

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3i Chromebook — $329, was $429

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3i.

The Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3i Chromebook combines the performance of Google’s Chrome OS with the versatility of a 2-in-1 laptop. It can transform from laptop mode to tablet mode, depending on what you need for the situation, through the 360-degree hinges on the device’s 15.6-inch touchscreen with Full HD resolution. The Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3i Chromebook runs on the Intel Celeron N4500 processor, integrated Intel UHD Graphics, and 4GB of RAM, with a 64GB eMMC for storage and a 720pHD camera for joining video calls. It also has front-facing speakers that are tuned by MaxxAudio.

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 — $500, was $780

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 in almond.

If you’re searching for laptop deals that will be able to keep up with your work or school tasks, you should consider the Lenovo IdeaPad 3. It’s powered by the AMD Ryzen 5 5625U processor, integrated AMD Radeon Graphics, and 8GB of RAM, which is more than enough to handle everyday activities. The laptop offers ample storage space with its 512GB SSD, in which Windows 11 Home is pre-installed, and its 15.6-inch Full HD touchscreen will provide sharp details and bright colors. The Lenovo IdeaPad 3 also has a 720p HD camera with a dual-array microphone for participating in online meetings and classes, and it comes with a three-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass to help you unwind from time to time.

