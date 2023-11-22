One of the best Black Friday gaming PC deals comes from Lenovo with a huge $610 off the Lenovo Legion Tower 7i Gen 8 gaming tower. It usually costs $2,430 but it’s currently down to $1,820 as part of the Black Friday deals unfolding at the moment. While Lenovo estimated values tend to be a little overly optimistic, we can still be confident that the discounted price is a good one, regardless of what its original price truly was. Let’s take a look at what the system offers for the price.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Legion Tower 7i Gen 8 gaming tower

One of the best gaming PCs around, the Lenovo Legion Tower 7i Gen 8 gaming tower is perfect for the avid PC gamer. It has a 13th-generation Intel Core i7-13700KF processor along with 16GB of memory and 1TB of SSD storage. The latter is particularly great with many gaming PCs sticking with 512GB of SSD storage despite more and more games needing a lot more space than they used to. 1TB of SSD storage gives you the flexibility of being able to have many games installed at once without an issue. For the graphics card, the Lenovo Legion Tower 7i Gen 8 gaming tower offers an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti with 12GB of dedicated VRAM so it’s perfect for all the latest games.

The Lenovo Legion Tower 7i Gen 8 gaming tower looks good too thanks to a storm gray chassis with 3D mesh front panel and a delightful rail-side transparent glass panel so you can see the inner workings of your PC. There are also RGB lights for getting things looking just how you like them. The gaming PC is cooled well too thanks to its well-designed airflow and less obstruction than with previous models.

The Lenovo Legion Tower 7i Gen 8 gaming tower even comes with a USB mouse and keyboard although we’d recommend investing in one of the best gaming keyboards and best gaming mice instead.

The ideal gaming PC for many people, the Lenovo Legion Tower 7i Gen 8 gaming tower is usually priced at $2,430 but right now, you can buy it for just $1,820 when you buy direct from Lenovo. Check it out now by tapping the buy button below if you’re tempted.

