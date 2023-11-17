If you’ve been looking out for some of the cheapest Black Friday laptop deals, you’re going to love what Best Buy has to offer. Currently, you can buy the sleek looking Lenovo Slim 3 Chromebook for $149 saving a huge $170 off the regular price of $319. Ideal for taking to class or on your commute, this is easily one of the better Black Friday deals at the moment. If you’ve been waiting to find the right Black Friday Chromebook deals, this is the time to hit buy. If you’re not entirely sold, keep reading while we take you through what the Chromebook has to offer.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Slim 3 Chromebook

As one of the better Lenovo laptop Black Friday deals, the Lenovo Slim 3 Chromebook is a tempting proposition if your budget is slight but you still want something decent for the price. It has a MediaTek Kompanio 520 processor along with 4GB of memory and 64GB of eMMC storage. Refreshingly and making it a bit more tempting for those after the best Chromebooks, it also has a 14-inch full HD touchscreen.

The touchscreen offers a 1920 x 1080 resolution as expected along with an energy-efficient LED backlight and wide viewing angles. As you’ll be spending a lot of time looking at it, it’s reassuring that it looks so good for the price. The Lenovo Slim 3 Chromebook also offers up to 13.5 hours of battery life so you’re good to go even during the busiest of days without needing to find a power source.

As we always like to see from one of the best laptop brands, the Lenovo Slim 3 Chromebook has other useful extras such as a built-in media reader, and HD webcam with microphone. It’s also fairly lightweight thanks to weighing 2.86 pounds and measuring just .73-inches thin.

An ideal accompaniment throughout your busy days, the Lenovo Slim 3 Chromebook looks great and offers just the performance we like to see in this price range. It usually costs $319 but right now, you can buy it from Best Buy for $149 so you’re saving $170 off the regular price. Sure to be a hit, check it out now before stock potentially expires.

