This Lenovo gaming laptop with an RTX 4050 is 31% off right now

One of the better gaming laptop deals for the holiday season comes from Lenovo. Today, you can buy the Lenovo Slim 5i Gen 8 gaming laptop for $931 meaning you save $419 off the regular price of $1,350. That’s 31% off. Granted, Lenovo’s estimated value prices tend to be a little higher than average, so the discount may be slightly smaller if real MSRP is taken into account. Even still, $931 for a gaming laptop with these specs is pretty special. Here’s what else you need to know about it before you buy.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Slim 5i

As one of the best laptop brands, Lenovo has a particular talent for making great gaming laptops. This model has a 13th-generation Intel Core i5 processor along with 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. It also has an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 graphics card which is well paired with its 16-inch WUXGA screen. The screen offers a resolution of 1920 x 1200, 45% NTSC, 300 nits of brightness, and a refresh rate of 144Hz so it’s perfect for this kind of spec.

The best gaming laptops go further than the core specs and the Lenovo Slim 5i delivers elsewhere too. It has a 1080p full HD webcam with dual microphone and a privacy shutter. It also has a 4-zone RGB backlit keyboard which looks great. Under the hood, there’s Wi-Fi 6E support along with Bluetooth 5.1. Even the sound is great thanks to Nahimic by SteelSeries providing 3D and immersive audio.

While the Lenovo Slim 5i is slimline, it’s also good at cooling. It uses Lenovo’s Legion ColdFront 5.0 technology so that it has increased airtake and exhaust along with a turbocharged dual liquid crystal polymer fan system. Also thanks to being slim, it weighs under 2.3kg and is super thin too. It still finds room for a great battery which is able to get to 70% capacity in just 30 minutes with the optional 140W USB-C charger.

Offering pretty much all you could ask for at this price, the Lenovo Slim 5i is a very attractive gaming laptop. It normally costs $1,350, but Lenovo has reduced it to $931 for a limited time only as part of its doorbuster deals. Check it out now while the deal still exists.

