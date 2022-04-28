Lenovo slashes over $1,300 off the ThinkBook Plus – save 55%!

Lenovo’s ThinkBook plus deal is one of the best laptop deals today, offering you a price cut of over $1,300. This deal by one of the best laptop brands offers you as high as 55% off the price of a ThinkPad that’s good for multitasking and has a unique E-ink display. With just $1,093, you can be a proud owner of a ThinkBook Plus Gen 2 formally priced at $2,429. All you need do is enter the eCoupon code: THINKEMPRICE. The deal allows you to buy up to two units per code.

The Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 2 is portable and stylish, with a 12-inch 2.5K LCD touchscreen enabling you to navigate faster and more efficiently between apps. Like other best Lenovo laptops, this ThinkBook Gen 2 is reliable, and this one comes with an 11th-generation Intel Core i5 1130G7 processor and a soldered 16GB memory and 512GB PCIe SSD Gen 4 hard drive, making it an efficient help for those working on typical office tasks like programming, developing reports, presentations, and spreadsheets, and even gaming. The ThinkBook operates on Windows 10 Pro 64 OS, allowing you to work simultaneously on multiple tabs and files without experiencing slow boots.

The fingerprint reader on the ThinkBook Plus Gen 2 confers extra security on your ThinkBook, and the backlit keyboard makes touch-typing easier, especially when working in dark places. Also, its 68% screen-to-body ratio improves visual display over movies or video conferences, and the E-ink display allows you to scribble notes on the go, even without the integrated digital pen. You can also operate Microsoft Office apps and view emails, calendar invites, reminders, and news at a glance. What’s more, the ThinkBook Plus Gen 2 supports wireless charging, to make sure you don’t miss any meetings or miss out on work deadlines.

Laptop deals offering a whopping discount of 55% like this don’t come by every day. Still, Lenovo offers you one of its best laptops, the Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 2 for $1,093, saving you up to $1,336 from an original price of $2,429. So hit the Buy Now button to own a ThinkBook Plus Gen 2 while the offer lasts. Remember to use eCoupon code: THINKEMPRICE.

