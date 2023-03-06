 Skip to main content
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon just got a massive $1200 price cut

Jennifer Allen
By
The ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 laptop, opened with a colorful wallpaper on the screen.
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends

Lenovo continues to offer some of the best laptop deals at the moment. Today, you can buy a Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon laptop for $1,200 working out at 50% off the regular price of $2,399. A saving of $1,200 is always appealing and given what a great model it is, this is easily one of the best Lenovo laptop deals around. Keen to learn more about why you might need it? Read on while we take you through what you need to know. This is a doorbuster deal so we’re not counting on it sticking around forever.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon

Thanks to Lenovo being one of the best laptop brands out there, it knows how to construct excellent business laptops. That’s the angle that the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon is pursuing although it’ll also work well for students too. It has a 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, along with 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. At its previous price, this may not have been so remarkable but at the reduced price, it’s worth considering given other benefits. There’s a 14-inch WUXGA screen with a resolution of 1920 x 1200 and 400 nits of brightness. Anti-glare properties further help here.

Tapping into the best business laptops arena, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon also has a 1080p full HD webcam that’s perfect for your plethora of video calls. Backing that up are four 360-degree mics with integrated AI-based noise-cancellation and Dolby Voice so you always sound clear. There’s also a fingerprint reader to save you from needing to enter passwords manually and saves you some hassle. A backlit keyboard looks good while you work. There’s better airflow too so it’ll work well for a longer period of time without any issues. This laptop may not quite feature among the best laptops around but at this price, it’s worth considering if you want something reliable and ideal for business.

Normally priced at $2,399, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon is down to $1,199 at Lenovo. A huge saving of $1,199 is the kind of saving that’s unlikely to stick around for long so if this sounds like the right laptop for you, snap it up now before you miss out.

