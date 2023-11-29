 Skip to main content
This Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon laptop is 62% off right now

Albert Bassili
Lenovo probably has one of the widest laptop offerings of any brand, so if you’re looking for a work laptop, then Lenovo has some great options. For example, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 is made to be the quintessential work laptop with a lot of quintessential business-related features. You can grab it now from Lenovo for just $1,200 rather than the usual $3,229, although it is important to note that, while it may seem like a large discount, Lenovo does have a tendency to over-rice the list price of the ThinkPad X1 Carbon. That’s not to say it’s a great deal; taking the laptop as is without the MSRP, the $1,200 is still excellent.

Why you should buy the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11

Under the hood, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon has an Intel Core i7-1365U vPro Processor, which is a mid-to-high-end processor in the latest generation, so you’re getting something up-to-date. It also means that you’re going to be able to handle pretty much all productivity work without issue, and that includes everything from document processing to slideshow making. It can also likely get some editing work done, which is handy if you need a couple to do a bit of simple photo editing now and again. Besides the powerful processor, the 32GB of DDR5 RAM will give you an overall solid day-to-day experience. Plus, it’s a good amount of RAM to have if you’re a programmer or do a lot of CAD stuff.

As for the laptop itself, it’s very portable with a thickness of just 0.6 inches, it’s easy to throw in a back and carry it around with you, especially since it doesn’t weigh much more than 2.5 pounds all told. The 14-inch screen runs a 1920 x 1200 resolution with a peak brightness of 400nits, which is good enough for everything but direct sunlight, so you can work pretty much anywhere. It also has a fingerprint reader, which has become an important addition, as is the 1080p camera that lets you get on Zoom calls with better quality. You’ll also get about 13 hours of battery life out of it, which is excellent since it gives you a huge chunk of time you can work before needing to charge it.

All in all, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 is an excellent business laptop, and well worth the $1,200 price tag from Lenovo. That said, there are some other solid business laptop deals you can take advantage of too.

