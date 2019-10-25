This weekend is a good time to buy if you are looking to save on the best 15-inch Chromebook. You can get a huge discount on the Lenovo Yoga Chromebook ultra-high-definition (UHD) 2-in-1 during the brand’s weekend sale. This $216 price cut happens at the same time as this Amazon deal for the full high-definition (FHD) model of this stellar Chromebook. Jump on these offers to take home an excellent Chrome-based hybrid for less.

Lenovo’s limited-time sale drops Yoga Chromebook with UHD display to $684 from its usual $900. But if you want the more affordable FHD model, you can buy one from Amazon for $615 instead of $699. Apply for an Amazon Rewards Visa Card and get another $50 off. Make sure to order today while these incredible deals are live.

The Lenovo Yoga Chromebook is an incredible 2-in-1 that can outdo most laptops for a fraction of the price. It is a great option whether you’re looking for a reasonably priced laptop or a deluxe Chromebook. This hybrid performed better than all other Chromebooks we tested, with scores on par with some of the best laptops today.

When you open the Lenovo Yoga Chromebook after admiring its stylish midnight blue finish, you will find a 15.6-inch touchscreen that almost has no edge. The base model will have a full high-definition LCD display while the premium variant features a stunning 4K Ultra HD resolution. Paying extra for the better display is worth it if you want the most pleasant viewing experience from this big-screen Chromebook.

And when it is time to actually be productive, the Yoga Chromebook will not let you down. Working with this 2-in-1 feels like using a more expensive Lenovo laptop. You even get a backlit keyboard on the 4K model, which adds to the typing efficiency offered by the spacious layout. The touchpad on this Chromebook is also large enough to prevent cramping when scrolling and doing gestures. Plus, you get the added benefit of a touchscreen for easier navigation.

The Lenovo Yoga Chromebook is one of the best portable workstations you can buy if your workflow revolves around the Google environment. Preinstalled with all the latest G Suite apps, this 2-in-1 allows you to perform your tasks straight out of the box. Just power it up and connect it to the internet, and you are good to go.

The Lenovo Yoga Chromebook is well worth its price tag. This convertible 2-in-1 is ready for the future, thanks to its eighth-gen Intel Core processor and a good port selection that includes USB-C and USB-A. It can even be expected to perform better over time as Google continues to develop the Chrome OS. Order the 4K ultra-high-definition model today from the Lenovo website and save $216 on its usual $900 or get the FHD model from Amazon for a discounted price of $615. Hurry and grab these Lenovo deals to save on a quality 2-in-1 Chromebook.

