LG’s massive, lightweight 17-inch laptop is $600 off today

Best Buy has one of the best laptop deals around for anyone looking for something ultra-sleek, stylish, and powerful. Right now, you can buy the LG Gram 17-inch Ultra Lightweight laptop for $1,200 meaning you save $600 off the regular price of $1,800. Slim yet powerful, this is a fairly special laptop as usually you have to sacrifice portability in exchange for a good-sized screen. If you’re keen to know more, keep reading. Alternatively, you can simply hit the buy button below to get straight to Best Buy to make a purchase.

Why you should buy the LG Gram

LG may not feature among many best laptop brands lists but that’s more because it doesn’t release many laptops rather than because it lacks quality. Instead, the handful of options from LG are all very well-designed so it’s worth paying attention to its offerings. In the case of the LG Gram, it has mostly everything you could want to work well and in style while on the move. It has a 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor teamed up with 16GB of extra fast memory. 1TB of SSD storage gives you plenty of room for storing all your most valuable files and more.

Alongside those core specs, the LG Gram also has a fantastic 17-inch display. Its WQXGA display is non-reflective and offers a 99% DCI-P3 color gamut to give you the best quality picture. The laptop also has Thunderbolt 4 ports to keep you up to date with all the latest accessories, plus it has a full HD IR webcam with built-in AI sound technology to help filter out background noise while you talk. Further helping matters for anyone seeking out the best laptops, the LG Gram weighs under three pounds while being powerful and offering remarkable battery life that goes into the double digits depending on how you use it.

Stylish, practical, and everything you could want from a laptop, the LG Gram is even more appealing when it’s on sale. It’s usually priced at $1,800 but today, you can buy it for $1,200 at Best Buy, meaning you save $600. Sure to be popular, we can’t guarantee how long this deal will stay at this price for. If it sounds like the laptop you need in your life, buy it now before you miss out on the fantastic saving.

