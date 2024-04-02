or a complete set of productivity apps that will be familiar to most people, you may want to take advantage of this offer from HP — a 42% discount on a one-year subscription to Microsoft 365 Personal, which brings its price down to just $40 from its original price of $70. That’s $30 in savings on software and services that will be helpful to both professionals and students. You’re going to have to hurry in completing the transaction if you’re interested though, as there’s not much time left before the bargain gets taken down.

Why you should buy Microsoft 365 Personal

Microsoft 365, formerly known as Office 365, is a subscription service that gives you access to all of the brand’s most popular productivity apps, among other things. If you sign up for Microsoft 365 Personal, not only will you be able to use Microsoft Word, Microsoft Excel, Microsoft PowerPoint, and Microsoft OneNote, but you’ll also get 1TB of cloud storage where you can save your files and access them from anywhere, as well as protection from Microsoft Defender. Any software updates will be done automatically, so you won’t have to keep checking if there are any newer versions yourself.

This Microsoft 365 Personal subscription will work on up to five devices at the same time, in any combination between a Windows PC, a Mac computer, an Android smartphone or tablet, or Apple’s iPhone or iPad. Once you’ve made the purchase, instead of receiving a physical disc, you’ll get a code in your email to activate the subscription.

