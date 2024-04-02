 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Ends tonight: Get 42% off a year subscription to Microsoft 365

Aaron Mamiit
By
Office 365 Apps on an orange background.
Microsoft

or a complete set of productivity apps that will be familiar to most people, you may want to take advantage of this offer from HP — a 42% discount on a one-year subscription to Microsoft 365 Personal, which brings its price down to just $40 from its original price of $70. That’s $30 in savings on software and services that will be helpful to both professionals and students. You’re going to have to hurry in completing the transaction if you’re interested though, as there’s not much time left before the bargain gets taken down.

Why you should buy Microsoft 365 Personal

Microsoft 365, formerly known as Office 365, is a subscription service that gives you access to all of the brand’s most popular productivity apps, among other things. If you sign up for Microsoft 365 Personal, not only will you be able to use Microsoft Word, Microsoft Excel, Microsoft PowerPoint, and Microsoft OneNote, but you’ll also get 1TB of cloud storage where you can save your files and access them from anywhere, as well as protection from Microsoft Defender. Any software updates will be done automatically, so you won’t have to keep checking if there are any newer versions yourself.

This Microsoft 365 Personal subscription will work on up to five devices at the same time, in any combination between a Windows PC, a Mac computer, an Android smartphone or tablet, or Apple’s iPhone or iPad. Once you’ve made the purchase, instead of receiving a physical disc, you’ll get a code in your email to activate the subscription.

Related

Those who are on the hunt for Microsoft Office deals should instead go for Microsoft 365 Personal for a more comprehensive set of productivity software and services. You’re in luck because a one-year subscription, which usually costs $70, is currently down to a more affordable $40, following a $30 discount from HP. You need to push through with your purchase as soon as you can though, as the offer ends tonight. If you want to sign up for 12 months of Microsoft 365 Personal for 42% cheaper than usual, you’ll have to do so right now.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
This Lenovo Tiny Workstation PC with 64GB of RAM is 42% off today
lenovo thinkstation p3 tiny workstation deal march 2024 lifestyle

If you're planning to buy a new PC from desktop computer deals, you may want to check out the space-saving Lenovo ThinkStation P3 Tiny Workstation. It may be small, but it doesn't sacrifice performance to reduce the clutter on your desk. The mini PC is also currently on sale from Lenovo at 42% off, which brings its price down to $2,099 from $3,629. You're going to miss out on the $1,530 in savings if you move slow though, so if you think this is the perfect machine for you, add it to your cart and check out as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkStation P3 Tiny Workstation
The Lenovo ThinkStation P3 Tiny Workstation is a mini PC that can free up a lot of space on your desk, and it's also portable so you can move it around along with its peripherals and plug it into any available monitor. To make this easier, you can buy a wireless keyboard and mouse so there's fewer cables to deal with, and also to further reduce the clutter on your workstation.

Read more
Ends tonight: Get this Asus 16-inch laptop for $400 instead of $750
Asus Vivobook Pro 16X OLED sitting on a table top.

If you want to upgrade to a laptop with a bigger screen from 13 inches or 14 inches, then you should think about taking advantage of Best Buy's ongoing offer for the Asus Vivobook 16X. From its original price of $750, it's down to nearly half at just $400 following a $350 discount. There's not a lot of time remaining on the bargain though as it expires tonight, but with laptop deals like this, there's a chance that stocks run out before then. If you want to get the device for this cheap, you need to complete your purchase right now.

Why you should buy the Asus Vivobook 16X
The Asus Vivobook 16X features a 16-inch screen with Full HD resolution for bright colors and sharp details. The laptop is still thin at just 0.78 of an inch, but it sacrifices a bit of portability to make room for this relatively large display, but the extra screen real estate more than makes up for it, as it will come in handy for tasks like managing spreadsheets and making presentations, and for recreational activities such as playing PC games and watching streaming shows.

Read more
One of Razer’s best gaming laptops is $400 off right now
The Razer Blade 18 on a table in front of a window.

The Razer Blade 16 with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card is one of the most powerful gaming laptops in the market right now, so while its original price of $4,300 is pretty expensive, it falls within expectations. You can enjoy savings when buying the machine though, as Razer is offering a $400 discount that lowers its price to $3,900. It's still not cheap, but if you can afford it, you'll quickly understand why it's worth every single penny. Buy the gaming laptop now as its price may be back to normal as soon as tomorrow.

Why you should buy the Razer Blade 16 gaming laptop
The Razer Blade 16 features the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card, alongside the 13th-generation Intel Core i9 processor and 32GB of RAM that's the sweet spot for high-end gamers, according to our guide on how much RAM do you need. These specifications make it powerful enough to challenge the best gaming laptops -- you'll not only be able to play the best PC games at their highest settings without running into issues, but you'll also be prepared for the next few years of upcoming PC games.

Read more