Microsoft’s Surface and AI event is coming up on September 21, and there are plenty of products that might be announced. While Microsoft itself has kept quiet about it, there are a few new devices and software developments that feel like a safe bet.

We’ve already seen early leaks of the rumored Surface Laptop Studio 2, but what else could be coming out this Thursday? Here’s what we think Microsoft might serve up during the upcoming event, and how you can stay up-to-date on everything that happens.

Surface Laptop Studio 2

Microsoft’s Surface Laptop Studio 2 is shaping up to be one of the key releases of this year’s event. The rumored laptop has already been the subject of many leaks, so we have a good idea of what Microsoft might be about to tell us.

In terms of design, it looks like the 2-in-1 (or perhaps 3-in-1, considering stage mode) laptop remains largely unchanged. WinFuture shared some photos of the Surface Laptop Studio ahead of time and it looks pretty much the same as the original model, down to retaining all the ports it had — two Thunderbolt 4/USB-C ports, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a Surface Connect port for charging. However, the renders also show that two new ports might have been added, including a USB-A port and a microSD card slot.

The biggest changes are said to be happening on the inside, and a lot can change in two years. The laptop is likely to receive a major upgrade thanks to some of Intel’s best processors. At least two spec configurations are expected, but we might get as many as four.

At the lowest configuration, we’re expecting to see a pretty mighty Intel CPU — the Core i7-13700H, paired with integrated Iris Xe graphics, 16GB of RAM, and a modest 256GB SSD. However, every leak points to the Surface Laptop Studio 2 getting access to Nvidia’s latest graphics cards, and the selection is looking a little bit better than what the original Laptop Studio had to offer. We might see models equipped with the RTX 4050 and the mobile version of the RTX 4060, as well as up to 64GB of memory and 1TB of SSD storage.

On the CPU side, it looks like Microsoft will no longer offer an Intel Core i5 model, so the processors will be quite similar across every configuration. The top chip is said to be the Core i7-13800H.

If Microsoft does, indeed, announce the Surface Laptop Studio 2 on September 21, it’s very likely that it will launch shortly after. So far, leakers pin the release date as October 3, although there’s been no mention of how much it might cost.

Surface Laptop Go 3

Microsoft’s most budget-friendly laptop, the Surface Laptop Go 3, is another thing that we believe will be on the menu this Thursday. While we don’t know an exact release date, rumor has it that the Surface Laptop Go 3 might hit the market on the same day as the Laptop Studio, meaning October 3.

Microsoft is said to be getting rid of the cheapest model of the laptop, which — in this current generation — features just 4GB of RAM. This means that, on the whole, the most entry-level model will be pricier; on the upside, it’ll likely have better specs.

The current predictions point to the Surface Laptop Go 3 featuring a last-gen Intel Core i5 processor, and either 8GB or 16GB of RAM with a maximum of 256GB of SSD storage. There might be a model that bumps the SSD up to 512GB, but that’s said to cost $1,199, which makes it a pretty controversial choice.

Design-wise, not much is new for the Surface Laptop Go 3, although it’s said that the internal layout will now support more replaceable components. Perhaps Microsoft will still surprise us on the day of, but so far, this looks more like a refresh than a whole new product.

Surface Go 4

Two years after the Surface Go 3, the fourth iteration of the 2-in-1 laptop is very likely to happen this year. Windows Central speculates that this tablet/laptop combo is going to be more expensive this time around, but the price hike will bring some improvements under the hood. However, although it’s expected to start shipping in October, rumor has it that it will only be sold to commercial customers, with no consumer release being planned at this time.

On the outside, the Surface Go 4 is said to be virtually the same as its predecessor. On the inside, Microsoft went with a similar approach to the Surface Laptop 3 and improved repairability by making more of the components replaceable.

As far as specs go, the Go 4 is reportedly going to feature an Intel N200 chip, which marks a significant upgrade over the Core i3-10100Y found in the Surface Go 3. Microsoft may be getting rid of the 4GB RAM model, so the lowest configuration will feature 8GB of memory and 64GB of storage. 16GB RAM? Probably not, but at least you can most likely pick between 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB of storage space.

Windows 11 23H2

We’re expecting more than Surface devices during Microsoft’s September event. We’re also expecting that Microsoft might want to talk about the upcoming Windows 11 23H2 update, and it’s probably going to be a real AI bonanza.

Perhaps the most notable update that’s likely to make an appearance is Windows Copilot, an AI-powered “virtual assistant” that’s built right into Windows. It’s more than just Bing Chat, which is also part of Windows through the search bar. It’ll be available to use across all apps and programs, and it’ll always be ready to help every user make the most of their PC, be it through guiding them in the event of an issue or helping them customize their experience. It can also interact with the content of the apps you’re using and then rewrite it or summarize it for you.

Copilot is also set to arrive for Microsoft 365. Although this is an option only for enterprise clients right now, it’ll help speed up Excel data analysis, generate whole emails, and more. Bing Chat Enterprise could be mentioned too, although not much is new there, aside from improved data protection for commercial users.

Lastly, Windows Copilot is set to receive access to third-party plugins, opening the door to new ways for developers to integrate it into their software. It seems like this is Microsoft’s one-stop shop for every Windows user. Bing Chat is also rumored to be opening the doors to third-party plugins, for that matter.

However, the Windows Copilot isn’t the only AI-powered thing that Microsoft might be cooking up. Microsoft is dipping its toes further into generative AI, and it might find its way into its 40-year-old staple app, Paint. The software that used to be known for its barebones set of features is said to start supporting text-to-image prompts that rely on AI to create images from scratch.

Two other Windows staples, namely Snipping Tool and Photos, may also receive some pretty cool updates. Things like being able to add background blur to photos with a click, or copying text from screenshots, could come in handy.

What else is possible?

Those are the big announcements we expect to see at Microsoft’s showcase, but there are a couple of other products that may make an appearance, as well.

Surface Pro 10

While perhaps not as likely as the Surface Laptop Studio 2, the Microsoft Surface Pro 10 might be announced this Thursday. It makes sense that Microsoft would want to give the Surface Pro an update, but the leaks about this device have been pretty scarce compared to some of the other possible releases.

This year doesn’t seem like the year for Microsoft to go big or go home in terms of design, as this laptop also appears to be staying largely the same as the previous iteration. However, the one change that might be happening is a most welcome one. Rumor has it that Microsoft might start offering the Surface Pro in different sizes — either 11 inches or 13 inches.

The specs of the Surface Pro 10 remain shrouded in mystery right now. We’re not even sure if it’s going to feature ARM and Intel variants, or if it’ll go with Intel this time around. In the case of Intel, an upgrade to 13-gen processors seems like a pretty safe bet.

Surface Laptop 6

Is it time for the Surface Laptop 5 to be replaced with a newer version? It might be, even though it’s not even a year old, having been released on October 25, 2022. However, Microsoft tends to launch a new Surface Laptop every year, so prior experience tells us that we could be getting one in 2023, too.

Wccftech has posted some leaked specs for two rumored Surface Laptop 6 configurations, each in a different size. We might be getting a 13.5-inch model as well as a 15-inch version, each sporting different specifications.

The smaller 13.5-inch version is said to come with either an Intel Core i5-1335U or an Intel Core i7-1355U processor and integrated Iris Xe graphics. RAM options range from 8 to 16GB, and storage — 256GB to 512GB. The 15-inch version appears to be locked to a Core i7-1355U CPU and Intel Iris Xe graphics, but it provides more robust RAM and storage options: 8GB, 16GB, or 32GB, as well as either 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB storage.

No huge shakeups are to be expected for this model in terms of design, and if Microsoft has anything up its sleeve, it’s keeping it a tightly-locked surprise for now.

How to watch the Microsoft September Event

Microsoft’s mysterious event is set to take place this Thursday, September 21, at 10 AM ET. Unfortunately, Microsoft isn’t streaming the event live, although it will make it available to everyone starting at 1 PM ET on its official website.

But we also have some good news — we’re going to be there live at the event and will keep you posted on everything that happens long before Microsoft uploads the keynotes to its website, so all you have to do to stay up to date is check back on Thursday and follow our live coverage.

