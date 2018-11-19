Digital Trends
Computing

Microsoft drops Surface Go price to $350 for Black Friday week

Jon Martindale
By
Microsoft Surface Go Review
Rich Shibley/Digital Trends

In the lead-up to this year’s Black Friday sales period, Microsoft has knocked a sizable chunk off of the Surface Go tablet’s already diminutive price point, bringing the base model to just $350. Better yet, those who want more storage and memory can enjoy a $50 discount too, with the 128GB/8GB model coming in at $500 in the same sale.

Although the Surface Go didn’t impress us as much as some of Microsoft’s other convertible, portable hardware, it’s affordable enough to persuade many buyers to overlook some of its weak spots. It’s very sturdy and has a gorgeous display and overall design, which for the discounted $350 only  makes it more attractive.

That price tag gets you an Intel Pentium Gold 4415Y processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of onboard flash storage. , Microsoft has knocked $50 off of the asking price elsewhere in the range, too. For $450, you get the same screen and processor, but a doubling of the storage space to 128GB, while $550 gets you the same storage, processor, and screen, but an upgrade to 8GB of RAM.

The model with built-in LTE advanced data connectivity is the only one not to see a discount this Black Friday sales season.

All models come with the same 10-inch PixelSense display with a resolution of 1,800 x 1,200 pixels and a 27-watt-hour battery, which we found would support around five hours of video viewing. That wasn’t the strongest point of the Surface Go, but it’s enough to last most of a work day on a single charge if you don’t tax it too much.

While it doesn’t keep up with the likes of the Surface Pro 6 or its predecessors in terms of power, the Surface Go does have one big thing going for it: a USB-C port. While that might not be rare in devices produced by other manufacturers, it is far from common in Microsoft products, so if you want a Surface tablet and need USB-C, the Surface Go is worth considering.

Microsoft’s decision to join the Black Friday bonanza that is slowly ramping up this week puts it in good company. We’ve already found a heap of great deals, so if you’re looking to pick up some new electronics, toys, toothbrushes, or anything in between this sale season, check out our regularly updated Black Friday deals page for links and product details.

Don't Miss

All the best Target Black Friday deals for 2018
microsoft-xiaoice
Emerging Tech

Microsoft’s friendly new A.I wants to figure out what you want — before you ask

Move over Siri and Alexa! Microsoft wants to build a new type of virtual assistant that wants to be your friend. Already making waves in Asia, could this be the future of A.I. BFFs?
Posted By Luke Dormehl
asus zenbook ux330ua ah54 ux330 hero1v2
Computing

How to easily record your laptop screen with apps you already have

Learning how to record your computer screen shouldn't be a challenge. Lucky for you, our comprehensive guide lays out how to do so using a host of methods, including both free and premium utilities, in both MacOS and Windows 10.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
Windows 7
Gaming

Want to gift a Steam game so you can play with a friend? Here's how to do it

The holidays may have passed, but it's always a good time to give the gift of gaming (especially when there's a Steam sale)! Here's our quick guide on how to give a Steam game as a gift.
Posted By Will Fulton
Dell Ultrasharp 49-inch monitor review U4919DW
Computing

Multi-monitor issues? Here's how to resolve them

If you're running into multi-monitor problems, you're not alone. Two screens are very useful, but they can present some difficulties. Here are some common multi-monitor problems and how to fix them.
Posted By Jon Martindale
dell xps 13 2018 review screen screen1 1
Computing

Capture screenshots with print screen and a few alternative methods

Capturing a screenshot of your desktop is easier than you might think, but it's the kind of thing you'll probably need to know. Here's how to perform the important function in just a few, easy steps.
Posted By Jon Martindale
awesome tech you cant buy yet hover 2 drone feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: A.I. selfie drones, ‘invisible’ wireless chargers

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
HP Spectre x360 13-ae002xx review
Product Review

Flexible and fast, HP's Spectre x360 is the 2-in-1 for every occasion

HP’s late-2017 refresh of the Spectre x360 13 convertible 2-in-1 leverages Intel’s eighth-generation CPUs for significantly improved performance and battery life. The thin and light frame is also tweaked, and looks better than ever.
Posted By Mark Coppock
best cheap macbook deals 3
Deals

The best MacBook deals for November 2018

If you’re in the market for a new Apple laptop, let us make your work a little easier: We hunted down the best up-to-date MacBook deals available online right now from various retailers.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Best Cyber Monday Deals
Deals

Cyber Monday 2018: When it takes place and where to find the best deals

Cyber Monday is still a ways off, but it's never too early to start planning ahead. With so many different deals to choose from during one of the biggest shopping holidays of the year, going in with a little know-how makes all the…
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Microsoft Surface Pro 6
Computing

All the best deals on Surface products for Black Friday

A number of retailers are discounting Surface devices for Black Friday. Be it the Surface Pro 2017, Surface Pro 6, or the Surface Go, here's a look at how (and where) you can save big on Surface this holiday season.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
best google chrome games spelunky
Gaming

These are the coolest games you can play on your Google Chrome browser right now

Not only is Google Chrome a fantastic web browser, it's also a versatile gaming platform that you can access from just about anywhere. Here are a few of our favorite titles for the platform.
Posted By Brendan Hesse
target black friday deals 14819491211 525769fa19 k
Deals

All the best Target Black Friday deals for 2018

The mega-retailer opens its doors to the most competitive shoppers at 6 p.m. on Thursday, November 22, and signs indicate that the retailer means business this year. We've sifted through all of the deals, from consumer electronics to small…
Posted By Bruce Brown, Aaron Mamiit
how to convert m4a files to mp3
Computing

M4A is great for quality, but not for storage. Here's how to convert to MP3

Despite its remarkable ability to retain audio fidelity at a smaller size, M4a files aren't the best when it comes to compatibility. Check out our basic guide on how to convert M4a files to MP3.
Posted By Mark Coppock
Deals

Black Friday 2018: The best deals so far

Black Friday is the biggest shopping holiday of the year, and it will be here before you know it. If you can't wait until November 23 to start formulating a shopping plan, we've got you covered.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen