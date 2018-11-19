Share

In the lead-up to this year’s Black Friday sales period, Microsoft has knocked a sizable chunk off of the Surface Go tablet’s already diminutive price point, bringing the base model to just $350. Better yet, those who want more storage and memory can enjoy a $50 discount too, with the 128GB/8GB model coming in at $500 in the same sale.

Although the Surface Go didn’t impress us as much as some of Microsoft’s other convertible, portable hardware, it’s affordable enough to persuade many buyers to overlook some of its weak spots. It’s very sturdy and has a gorgeous display and overall design, which for the discounted $350 only makes it more attractive.

That price tag gets you an Intel Pentium Gold 4415Y processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of onboard flash storage. , Microsoft has knocked $50 off of the asking price elsewhere in the range, too. For $450, you get the same screen and processor, but a doubling of the storage space to 128GB, while $550 gets you the same storage, processor, and screen, but an upgrade to 8GB of RAM.

The model with built-in LTE advanced data connectivity is the only one not to see a discount this Black Friday sales season.

All models come with the same 10-inch PixelSense display with a resolution of 1,800 x 1,200 pixels and a 27-watt-hour battery, which we found would support around five hours of video viewing. That wasn’t the strongest point of the Surface Go, but it’s enough to last most of a work day on a single charge if you don’t tax it too much.

While it doesn’t keep up with the likes of the Surface Pro 6 or its predecessors in terms of power, the Surface Go does have one big thing going for it: a USB-C port. While that might not be rare in devices produced by other manufacturers, it is far from common in Microsoft products, so if you want a Surface tablet and need USB-C, the Surface Go is worth considering.

Microsoft’s decision to join the Black Friday bonanza that is slowly ramping up this week puts it in good company. We’ve already found a heap of great deals, so if you’re looking to pick up some new electronics, toys, toothbrushes, or anything in between this sale season, check out our regularly updated Black Friday deals page for links and product details.