 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This flash deal knocks $200 off the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2

John Alexander
By

If you’ve been waiting for a laptop deal before you spring and upgrade, Microsoft has your back with this deal. They’re taking the Surface Laptop Go 2 and removing $200 from its price while this deal lasts.  It’s got specs you probably wouldn’t be able to easily find at this price a few years ago, all while being a great laptop for work/homework and just a splash of casual gaming. Check out the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 (now $500, usually $700) by tapping the button below or keep reading to get all of the great details.

Why you should buy the Microsoft Surface Laptop 2

The Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 is a solid laptop with decent power and storage that works well for students, teachers, and young professionals. Looking at the specs for the version offered on sale (there are a few variations of storage size, etc.) you’re getting 128GB storage and 8GB of RAM. The Intel 11th Generation Core i5 processor is one of the big upgrade points from the original Microsoft Surface Laptop Go and is quite powerful for a laptop part. In other words, if you need to use some software and go beyond basic web browsing to get your work done, the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 likely has you covered.

On the visual side, the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 has a 12.4-inch PixelSense screen with a 1536 x 1024 pixel resolution. Enjoy both the confidence of looking at a quality and screen and being seen well yourself with the 5 megapixel webcam. In fact, the only thing that’s not “good” in this arena is the Intel Iris Xe graphics card, which is best for casual gaming and not the AAA fare that you could get out many of the best gaming laptops on sale. Still, this suits the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 fine and gives it a more focused, work-based appeal. It’ll work perfect as a student laptop, from late high school to college.

Related

To save you $200, just follow the button below. You’ll be getting the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 for $500 instead of the usual $700. We aren’t sure when this deal will end, so be sure to act now to ensure you get the deal.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
John Alexander
John Alexander
John Alexander is a former ESL teacher, current writer and internet addict, and lacks the wisdom to know what the future…
Best laptop deals: Get a new laptop for work or play from $169
ifa 2019 acer announces new line of chromebooks chromebook 314 cb314 1h 1ht 08

A new laptop can be an important investment, so you want to be sure you get the right laptop for your needs and the right laptop for your budget. There’s no single laptop that perfectly accommodates everyone, which is why we’ve rounded up details on several laptops among the best laptop deals currently available. From Apple laptops to PCs and from large laptops to Chromebooks, we’ve got everything you need to know to save on a laptop that works for you.
Acer Chromebook 314 — $169, was $269

The Acer Chromebook 314 is a great Chromebook made to suit the computing needs of just about anyone. It’s great in a tight spot like a classroom or a coffee shop, as it’s super light and fits in just about any bag or backpack. But it’s also a great device for settling in with at a desk and diving into hours of office work. It comes with an Intel processor and a 14-inch Full HD touchscreen display, and even when you’re pushing it to the brink of its capabilities the Chromebook 314 is able to sustain all-day battery life. Like all of the best student Chromebooks, the Acer Chromebook 314 is an impressive device that combines computing capability with affordability.

Read more
Best HP laptop deals: Get a 17-inch laptop for $300 and more
An open HP Spectre x360 16 sits on a table, angled so that the screen and keyboard can be seen.

HP is one of the most trusted names in the computing industry as one of the best laptop brands. Its products include budget-friendly options, versatile 2-in-1 devices, and powerful gaming machines, among many others. Whatever kind of laptop that you need and no matter your budget, you'll surely be able to find a good match from HP, but the catch is that you need to hurry with your purchase when you come across an offer that's perfect for you. That's because these bargains may disappear at any moment. To help you get started with your search, we've gathered some of the best HP laptop deals that you can shop right now.
Today's best HP laptop deals

HP Chromebook 15at --
HP Laptop 15z --
HP Laptop 17t --
HP Pavilion x360 Convertible 15t --
HP Omen Gaming Laptop 16z --
HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 Laptop 16t --
HP Omen Gaming Laptop 16t --

Read more
Best gaming laptop deals: Portable gaming rigs from $600
The Alienware x17 R2 Gaming Laptop viewed from the back.

If you're keen to game while on the move, you need a sweet gaming laptop. Regular laptop deals won't cut it as you need something with a dedicated graphics card and maybe even something with some cool gamer looks too. Gaming laptops aren't cheap but that doesn't mean there aren't some great deals around. If you're looking to invest in a cool new gaming laptop, we've picked out the current best deals around right now. We've considered different budgets as well as different requirements so there's something for everyone below. Take a look and see what appeals to you.
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 -- $600, was $900

Known as one of the best laptop brands for both gaming and business purposes, Lenovo knows how to make a robust system. The Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 packs a lot into its great price tag. It has an AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor, 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. More storage space would be nice but if you're fine just having a few games installed at once, this won't slow you down. It also has an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card which is great for playing the latest games if you don't mind tweaking the detail level. As well as that, there's a 15.6-inch full HD screen, white backlit keyboard and a cool-looking style to the laptop.

Read more