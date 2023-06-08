If you’ve been waiting for a laptop deal before you spring and upgrade, Microsoft has your back with this deal. They’re taking the Surface Laptop Go 2 and removing $200 from its price while this deal lasts. It’s got specs you probably wouldn’t be able to easily find at this price a few years ago, all while being a great laptop for work/homework and just a splash of casual gaming. Check out the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 (now $500, usually $700) by tapping the button below or keep reading to get all of the great details.

Why you should buy the Microsoft Surface Laptop 2

The Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 is a solid laptop with decent power and storage that works well for students, teachers, and young professionals. Looking at the specs for the version offered on sale (there are a few variations of storage size, etc.) you’re getting 128GB storage and 8GB of RAM. The Intel 11th Generation Core i5 processor is one of the big upgrade points from the original Microsoft Surface Laptop Go and is quite powerful for a laptop part. In other words, if you need to use some software and go beyond basic web browsing to get your work done, the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 likely has you covered.

On the visual side, the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 has a 12.4-inch PixelSense screen with a 1536 x 1024 pixel resolution. Enjoy both the confidence of looking at a quality and screen and being seen well yourself with the 5 megapixel webcam. In fact, the only thing that’s not “good” in this arena is the Intel Iris Xe graphics card, which is best for casual gaming and not the AAA fare that you could get out many of the best gaming laptops on sale. Still, this suits the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 fine and gives it a more focused, work-based appeal. It’ll work perfect as a student laptop, from late high school to college.

To save you $200, just follow the button below. You’ll be getting the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 for $500 instead of the usual $700. We aren’t sure when this deal will end, so be sure to act now to ensure you get the deal.

Editors' Recommendations