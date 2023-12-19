 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This MSI gaming laptop with an RTX 4060 is $320 off until tomorrow

Aaron Mamiit
By
MSI Cyborg gaming laptop on a table.
MSI

If you’re thinking about upgrading your gaming laptop, you’re going to want to take advantage of Best Buy’s 24-hour flash sale, which includes a $320 discount on the MSI Cyborg. Instead of $1,100, you’ll only have to pay $780 — a price that will give you great value for this machine. You need to act fast though, as the hours are counting down to the end of the offer. Gaming laptop deals like this don’t appear often, so you wouldn’t want to miss this chance.

Why you should buy the MSI Cyborg gaming laptop

The MSI Cyborg gaming laptop is more than enough to play the best PC games with its 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card, and 8GB of RAM. It’s not as powerful as the top-of-the-line models of the best gaming laptops, but it’s no slouch either, so you won’t have to worry that the requirements of upcoming PC games will be well beyond these specifications. The MSI Cyborg is also equipped with a 512GB SSD, which offers ample storage space for several AAA titles, and with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded, you can start installing and downloading games right after unboxing the gaming laptop.

The 15.6-inch Full HD screen of the MSI Cyborg is large, bright, and sharp enough to let you fully enjoy the graphics of today’s most popular games. It’s not as portable as devices with smaller displays, but it also enables movie nights for yourself or a small group of friends for when you’re taking a break from video games.

Trending Deal:

Some laptop deals are designed for work or school, but if you want a device for gaming, you need to buy something like the MSI Cyborg gaming laptop with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060. It’s currently on sale from Best Buy for $780, for savings of $320 on its original price of $1,100. There are several hours left on the flash sale, but it’s not recommended to wait for the last minute before you make the purchase because stocks may be gone by then. Push through with your purchase of the MSI Cyborg gaming laptop right now if you want the discount.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
This HP gaming laptop with an RTX 4060 is $500 off right now
The Digital Trends website displayed on the HP Omen 16.

Go straight to the source today with HP offering one of the best gaming laptop deals. Right now, you can buy the HP Omen 16-inch gaming laptop for $1,100. It usually costs $1,600 so you save $500 off the regular price working out as quite the hefty discount. A great gaming laptop with the latest hardware, it’s perfect for gaming on the move. Here’s everything else you might wish to know before you make your purchase.

Why you should buy the HP Omen 16-inch gaming laptop
HP is one of the best laptop brands for gaming laptops as well as regular setups too. That’s a great sign for the HP Omen 16-inch gaming laptop which has some great hardware and features. It has an Intel Core i7-13700HX processor teamed up with 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. For the graphics card, there’s a Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU with 8GB of dedicated VRAM so it’s fairly capable of playing all the latest games.

Read more
Get a Lenovo gaming PC with an RTX 3060 while it’s $450 off at Best Buy
The Lenovo Legion Tower 5i Gen 8 gaming PC on a white background.

You should expect to spend a considerable amount on gaming PC deals if you want a dependable machine, but you can also enjoy huge savings if you're able to take advantage of offers like Best Buy's $450 discount for the Lenovo Legion Tower 5i. From $1,250, the gaming desktop is down to $800, though probably not for long. You can spend the savings on video games and gaming accessories, but to make sure that you don't miss out, it's highly recommended that you make the purchase within the day.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Legion Tower 5i gaming desktop
The GPU is arguably the most important component in a gaming PC, according to our guide on everything you need to build a gaming PC. The Lenovo Legion Tower 5i is pre-built so you won't need to put it together yourself, but it comes with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card that provides solid performance in running the best PC games. Combined with the 13th-generation Intel Core i5 processor and 16GB of RAM, you won't have to make any upgrades in the near future as upcoming PC games arrive.

Read more
Best Buy just dropped the price of this 17-inch Chromebook to $179
The Asus CX17000CK Chromebook on a white background.

Chromebooks are usually compact devices that are cheaper alternatives to Windows-based laptops, but there are models with large displays like the 17-inch Asus CX1700CK Chromebook. If you're interested, you can currently get it from Best Buy with a $120 discount that makes it even more affordable at $179 instead of $299. There's no telling how much time is remaining on this offer though, so you're going to have to act fast and complete your purchase as soon as possible of you want to pocket the savings.

Why you should buy the Asus CX1700CK Chromebook
Inside the Asus CX1700CK Chromebook are the Intel Celeron N4500 processor, integrated Intel UHD Graphics, and 4GB of RAM. These specifications are considered low-end for laptops, but they're going to provide smooth performance on Chromebook. That's because their operating system, Google's Chrome OS, is lightweight and mostly utilizes web-based apps instead of installed software, so there's no need for powerful components. The Asus CX1700CK Chromebook won't let you down when you're performing basic tasks such as doing online research, typing documents, and building reports. It's got a 64GB eMMC for storage that looks limited, but the device comes with built-in cloud support that will let you save your files on Google Drive.

Read more