If you’re thinking about upgrading your gaming laptop, you’re going to want to take advantage of Best Buy’s 24-hour flash sale, which includes a $320 discount on the MSI Cyborg. Instead of $1,100, you’ll only have to pay $780 — a price that will give you great value for this machine. You need to act fast though, as the hours are counting down to the end of the offer. Gaming laptop deals like this don’t appear often, so you wouldn’t want to miss this chance.

Why you should buy the MSI Cyborg gaming laptop

The MSI Cyborg gaming laptop is more than enough to play the best PC games with its 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card, and 8GB of RAM. It’s not as powerful as the top-of-the-line models of the best gaming laptops, but it’s no slouch either, so you won’t have to worry that the requirements of upcoming PC games will be well beyond these specifications. The MSI Cyborg is also equipped with a 512GB SSD, which offers ample storage space for several AAA titles, and with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded, you can start installing and downloading games right after unboxing the gaming laptop.

The 15.6-inch Full HD screen of the MSI Cyborg is large, bright, and sharp enough to let you fully enjoy the graphics of today’s most popular games. It’s not as portable as devices with smaller displays, but it also enables movie nights for yourself or a small group of friends for when you’re taking a break from video games.

