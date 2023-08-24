 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Razer just knocked $1,200 off the Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop

Aaron Mamiit
By
The Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop with RGB lighting on the background.
Razer

Razer, a well-known brand among gamers for its flashy but functional products, is currently offering a massive discount for the Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop. From an original price of $3,000, this configuration is available for $1,800. It’s not exactly what you’d call affordable even with the $1,200 discount, but the gaming laptop deals that are worth buying don’t come cheap. There’s no telling how long this bargain will remain online though, so if you’re interested, it’s highly recommended that you push through with the purchase without hesitation.

Why you should buy the Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop

The Razer Blade 15 appears in our list of the best gaming laptops as the best 15-inch gaming laptop, for reasons like amazing build quality and excellent performance. With the 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics card, and 16GB of RAM, it’s got what it takes to smoothly run today’s best PC games. This particular model on sale doesn’t come equipped with an OLED display, but with a 15.6-inch Full HD screen and a 360Hz refresh rate, it will still give justice to the Razer Blade 15’s processing power.

You’ll have ample space to install several AAA titles with all their required updates and optional DLCs on the Razer Blade 15’s 1TB SSD, and with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded, you can start doing so right after powering up the gaming laptop for the first time. The machine also features Razer’s vapor chamber cooling solution, which will keep it running at peak performance even after hours of playing by preventing overheating, as well as the Razer Chroma RGB lighting system that provides endless customization options and dynamic effects.

Related

Gamers on the hunt for laptop deals that will meet their specific needs should set their sights on the Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop, which Razer is selling at $1,200 off. Instead of $3,000, you’ll only have to pay $1,800 for this configuration — still not cheap, but we assure you that it’s a steal for this price. The offer may disappear at any moment though, so if you want to get the Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop with a 40% discount, you’re going to have to hurry to complete the transaction. Do it now because tomorrow may be too late.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
Razer just knocked $400 off its 27-inch QHD gaming monitor
Playing a game on the Razer Raptor gaming monitor.

After upgrading your gaming PC, you need to buy a monitor that will give justice to your machine's more powerful processing capabilities. Here's one of the top monitor deals for gamers right now -- the Razer Raptor 27 for just $400, following a 50% discount from Razer on its original price of $800. You'll be able to spend the $400 in savings on more video games and other accessories, but you're going to have to act quick if you want it because we're not sure how much time is left before this offer gets taken down.

Why you should buy the Razer Raptor 27 gaming monitor
Razer, a gaming-focused brand known for a wide and colorful range of accessories, laptops, and desktop computers, invades the monitor space with the Razer Raptor 27. It doesn't disappoint, as it created a gaming monitor that challenges the best monitors in terms of design and performance. The 27-inch screen offers QHD resolution, a refresh rate of 165Hz, and a response time of 1ms, so that you can enjoy the best PC games with sharp details, vivid colors, and smooth frame rates. For uninterrupted gameplay with no stuttering or screen tearing, the Razer Raptor 27 supports Nvidia's G-Sync and AMD's FreeSync technologies. You're also assured of the quality of the gaming monitor's colors, sharpness, and panel performance because it received THX certification.

Read more
A new HP sale just started — here are the 5 best laptop deals
HP Victus placed outside while displaying an attractive background.

HP just rolled out a long list of laptop deals, so you're in luck if you're planning to buy one. Whether you're thinking of buying a new laptop for work, school, gaming, or entertainment, HP has something in store for you, but if you need help in narrowing down your choices, we've rounded up the five best offers that are still available. You're going to have to hurry with your decision though, because we're not sure how long stocks will last for these bargains.
HP Chromebook 15at -- $220, was $300

Shoppers often turn to Chromebook deals for cheaper alternatives to Windows-powered laptops. The HP Chromebook 15at is a popular choice, with its 15.6-inch screen featuring HD resolution for sharp details when working on projects and watching streaming content. As a Chromebook that utilizes web-based apps, it still runs smoothly even if it's equipped with relatively low-end components like the Intel Celeron N4500 processor, integrated Intel UHD Graphics, 4GB of RAM, and a 64GB eMMC.

Read more
This HP gaming laptop had its price slashed from $800 to $520
The HP Victus 15 gaming laptop against a white backdrop.

If you want a laptop that can handle some gaming, look good and not cost too much, you need the HP Victus 15.6-inch gaming laptop on sale at Best Buy. One of the more affordable gaming laptop deals around at the moment, it's currently $280 off. Usually priced at $800, you're paying $520 if you buy today, so it's a pretty sweet discount. We're here to tell you more about it before you consider tapping the buy button.

Why you should buy the HP Victus 15.6-inch gaming laptop
At this price, the HP Victus 15.6-inch model in question won't rival the best gaming laptops. This isn't a system for playing games at ultra-high levels of detail but it is one that makes PC gaming more accessible and affordable than usual. You get an AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS processor, along with 8GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. For gaming, there's an Nvidia GeForce RFTX 2050 graphics card. Sure, it's a couple of generations old now but it's reasonably potent if you temper your expectations or play slightly older games.

Read more