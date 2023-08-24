Razer just knocked $1,200 off the Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop

Razer, a well-known brand among gamers for its flashy but functional products, is currently offering a massive discount for the Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop. From an original price of $3,000, this configuration is available for $1,800. It’s not exactly what you’d call affordable even with the $1,200 discount, but the gaming laptop deals that are worth buying don’t come cheap. There’s no telling how long this bargain will remain online though, so if you’re interested, it’s highly recommended that you push through with the purchase without hesitation.

Why you should buy the Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop

The Razer Blade 15 appears in our list of the best gaming laptops as the best 15-inch gaming laptop, for reasons like amazing build quality and excellent performance. With the 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics card, and 16GB of RAM, it’s got what it takes to smoothly run today’s best PC games. This particular model on sale doesn’t come equipped with an OLED display, but with a 15.6-inch Full HD screen and a 360Hz refresh rate, it will still give justice to the Razer Blade 15’s processing power.

You’ll have ample space to install several AAA titles with all their required updates and optional DLCs on the Razer Blade 15’s 1TB SSD, and with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded, you can start doing so right after powering up the gaming laptop for the first time. The machine also features Razer’s vapor chamber cooling solution, which will keep it running at peak performance even after hours of playing by preventing overheating, as well as the Razer Chroma RGB lighting system that provides endless customization options and dynamic effects.

Gamers on the hunt for laptop deals that will meet their specific needs should set their sights on the Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop, which Razer is selling at $1,200 off. Instead of $3,000, you’ll only have to pay $1,800 for this configuration — still not cheap, but we assure you that it’s a steal for this price. The offer may disappear at any moment though, so if you want to get the Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop with a 40% discount, you’re going to have to hurry to complete the transaction. Do it now because tomorrow may be too late.

