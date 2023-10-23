The 17-inch Razer Blade gaming laptop $1,200 off right now

If you’re a veteran PC gamer, you know about Razer. You’ve likely used a Razer mouse, gaming chair or headset at one point in your life. Well Razer doesn’t stop at just accessories. They make really powerful gaming laptops and PCs as well. If you’re shopping for a new rig, make sure you check out deals straight from the manufacturer. For instance, this Razer Blade 17 is currently $1,200 off.

We’re not sure how long this Razer Blade 17 deal will last, so you should grab it soon. It’s a powerful and sleek gaming laptop that’s on sale for $2,000 from its usual $3,200. It has some powerful internal components, like the RTX 3070 Ti graphics card , and it’s wrapped up in Razer’s timeless black and green case. Read more about the specs below, but don’t wait too long to check it out yourself.

Why you should buy the Razer Blade 17

The Razer Blade 14 and Razer Blade 15 are included in our roundup of the best gaming laptops, which is a testament to the quality of the Razer Blade line. However, if you want a bigger screen while you play, it’s highly recommended that you go for the Razer Blade 17 with its 17.3-inch QHD display. The gaming laptop is powered by the 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics card , and 16GB of RAM , so running the best PC games will be a breeze, and it’s got a 1TB SSD with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded so that you can start installing your favorite titles right away.

The Razer Blade 17 versus Dell XPS 17 comparison is obvious because of their similar screen sizes, but gamers should definitely go for the Razer Blade 17 because of its gaming-focused specifications, a 240Hz refresh rate that ensures super smooth gameplay, and stylish per-key RGB lighting.

There are all kinds of gaming laptop deals in the market, but if you’re searching for an offer at the higher end of the spectrum, then you should take a look at the Razer Blade 17. The powerful machine is yours for $2,000, following a $1,200 discount on its sticker price of $3,200. The Prime Day Big Deal Days sale will be over soon, so the Razer Blade 17 price may return to normal sooner than you expect. If you want to get the Razer Blade 17 gaming laptop at 37% off, it’s not enough that you add it to your cart — you should check out and complete the transaction as fast as you can.

