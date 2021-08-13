  1. Computing
You won’t believe how cheap a refurbished Dell laptop is with this coupon

By
A refurbished Dell laptop that's open and viewed from the side.

When buying a new computer, going with laptop deals will be cheaper than desktop computer deals because, for the latter, you’ll also need to purchase from one of these desktop monitor deals. It’s highly recommended that you browse Dell laptop deals for reliable machines, but if those offers are still beyond your budget, you might want to shift to refurbished laptop deals. If you’re interested, you can enjoy 35% off any laptop that’s available from Dell Refurbished by using the coupon code BTSLAPTOP35, and you’ll get free ground shipping, too.

You don’t have to worry about getting subpar laptops when buying from Dell Refurbished, as all of the products sold on the website are inspected to ensure that they meet quality and reliability standards. The , one of the refurbished laptops that you can buy, is powered by the Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB of RAM, with a 256 GB HDD for storage and a 12.5-inch Full HD touchscreen. It’s available for $609, but with the 35% discount through the coupon code, you can purchase the laptop for just $396.

If you’re on a tight budget but you need a new computer, don’t hesitate to buy from Dell Refurbished. You’ll enjoy even bigger savings by using the coupon code BTSLAPTOP35, which adds a 35% discount to the price of any refurbished laptop except clearance items, plus free ground shipping. The code is only effective from August 13, 9:00 a.m. CST to August 16, 11:59 p.m. CST though, which is not a lot of time, and you’ll also be racing against other shoppers for the limited stock. If you see a laptop from Dell Refurbished that’s perfect for you, you shouldn’t hesitate. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

The discounts that you can avail yourself of from Dell Refurbished by using this coupon code are very tempting, as they could easily translate to hundreds of dollars in savings. However, if you would still like to take a look around, we’ve gathered some of the best refurbished laptop deals that you can shop right now, so you can compare prices before you finalize your purchase.

Lenovo ThinkPad T450 (Core i5 CPU, 8GB RAM, 500GB SSD, Windows 10 Pro, 14-Inch)

$347 $422
Everybody who likes Windows laptops loves ThinkPads, and refurbished models are available aplenty. Grab this one with an i5 CPU, 8GB RAM, and 500GB SSD -- perfect work specs -- for cheap.
Buy at Best Buy

Dell Refurbished Laptops

As low as $255
The selection changes around a bit, but Dell always has solid refurbished laptops available at the Dell Outlet.
Buy at Dell

13.3-inch Apple MacBook Air (2017, Amazon Renewed)

$368 $449
If you don't mind using a pre-owned Apple product, then you can snag this Apple MacBook Air for a steal, and it should work and look like new.
Buy at Amazon

MacBook Air 13-inch (Intel i3, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD) - Amazon Renewed

$761 $850
Looking for an entry-level MacBook? This MacBook Air is the ideal starting point, with its fantastic build quality and top-notch ease of use. Its thin and light design is great for traveling, too.
Buy at Amazon

Apple MacBook Pro (16-inch, Core i7 CPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Amazon Renewed)

$1,550 $2,249
The new MacBook Pro is pricey to be sure, but buying this mint condition Renewed unit from Amazon is a great way to stack up the savings on Apple's premium 16-inch laptop.
Buy at Amazon

Acer Spin 5 13.5" 2-in-1 (Core i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$855 $982
This deal on a professionally refurbished 13.5-inch Acer Spin 5 is too good to pass up. With a fold-flat touchscreen and high-end hardware, this is a perfect 2-in-1 laptop for work and entertainment.
Buy at Best Buy
