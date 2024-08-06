The Dell XPS 15 laptop is on sale with a $300 price cut

A familiar name when it comes to great laptop deals, Dell continues to be tempting for anyone seeking a great new laptop for less. Right now, you can buy the Dell XPS 15 for $1,199, so you can save $300 off the regular price of $1,499. It’s a good choice if you want a powerful laptop for school that’s also portable. Here’s what you need to know before you hit the buy button.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 15

The Dell XPS 15 is a popular laptop for good reason. Originating from one of the best laptop brands, this model has a 13th-generation Intel Core i7-13620H processor teamed up with 16GB of memory and 1TB of SSD storage. It also has an Intel Arc A370M graphics card which promises to be about on a par with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050, so it’s good for some light gaming.

In addition to those core specs, the Dell XPS 15 also has a 15.6-inch full HD+ screen with 1920 x 1200 resolution, 500 nits of brightness, and anti-glare properties. There’s a backlit keyboard as well which looks great, and above the screen is a 720p HD webcam with dual array microphones. The quad speakers provide immersive sound with audio tuned by multi-Grammy Award winning producer Jack Joseph Puig.

One of the things that makes the Dell XPS 15 feel like one of the best laptops around is its style. It has a 4-sided InfinityEdge display, so there is a large 16:10 aspect ratio — it’s 92.9% screen overall. The touchpad is large and comfortable, and the keyboard is edge-to-edge and has large key caps. Even the palm rest is inspired by aerospace, with carbon fiber designed to keep things cool to the touch. It’s a truly classy design that makes this laptop a cut above the rest.

Packed with stylish and useful features, the Dell XPS 15 normally costs $1,499. Right now you can buy it from Dell for $1,199 after a $300 discount. If you need a reliable and good looking laptop, this is the perfect opportunity. Check it out now before the deal ends soon.