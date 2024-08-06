 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The Dell XPS 15 laptop is on sale with a $300 price cut

By
Dell XPS 15 9530 front angled view showing display and keyboard deck.
Dell XPS 15 Mark Coppock / Digital Trends

A familiar name when it comes to great laptop deals, Dell continues to be tempting for anyone seeking a great new laptop for less. Right now, you can buy the Dell XPS 15 for $1,199, so you can save $300 off the regular price of $1,499. It’s a good choice if you want a powerful laptop for school that’s also portable. Here’s what you need to know before you hit the buy button.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 15

The Dell XPS 15 is a popular laptop for good reason. Originating from one of the best laptop brands, this model has a 13th-generation Intel Core i7-13620H processor teamed up with 16GB of memory and 1TB of SSD storage. It also has an Intel Arc A370M graphics card which promises to be about on a par with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050, so it’s good for some light gaming.

In addition to those core specs, the Dell XPS 15 also has a 15.6-inch full HD+ screen with 1920 x 1200 resolution, 500 nits of brightness, and anti-glare properties. There’s a backlit keyboard as well which looks great, and above the screen is a 720p HD webcam with dual array microphones. The quad speakers provide immersive sound with audio tuned by multi-Grammy Award winning producer Jack Joseph Puig.

One of the things that makes the Dell XPS 15 feel like one of the best laptops around is its style. It has a 4-sided InfinityEdge display, so there is a large 16:10 aspect ratio — it’s 92.9% screen overall. The touchpad is large and comfortable, and the keyboard is edge-to-edge and has large key caps. Even the palm rest is inspired by aerospace, with carbon fiber designed to keep things cool to the touch. It’s a truly classy design that makes this laptop a cut above the rest.

Packed with stylish and useful features, the Dell XPS 15 normally costs $1,499. Right now you can buy it from Dell for $1,199 after a $300 discount. If you need a reliable and good looking laptop, this is the perfect opportunity. Check it out now before the deal ends soon.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
Best back to school laptop deals: Apple, HP, Acer, and more
Hand typing on a laptop keyboard.

There are some fantastic laptop deals happening right now, just in time for heading back to school. While you could browse the general Best Buy back to school sale or the Walmart back to school sale, your best bet is to scroll down and see everything rounded up together. The best student laptop deals are plentiful right now, so we’ve picked out our favorites.

That includes some of our favorite brands, such as the ones seen in the HP back to school sale and the Dell back to school sale, but we’ve also looked at less obvious retailers by checking out the Staples back to school sale. Read on while we take you through it all. We’ve picked out super cheap Chromebooks as well as high-end gaming laptops and MacBooks, among others. Bear in mind that all these deals are likely to end soon, so if one appeals, buy it before you miss out.
Acer Chromebook 315 -- $179, was $249

Read more
Best Lenovo laptop deals: Save on Yoga and ThinkPad laptops
Lenovo Yoga 9i Gen 8 front angled view showing display and keyboard deck.

Lenovo laptops often make for some of the best laptop deals available, and this is the case whether you’re in the market for one of Lenovo’s best laptops or something more entry-level. Despite its typical ranking among the best laptop brands Lenovo has a lot of laptops from its lineup seeing discounts today. We’ve gone through them all and pieced all of the best together for your shopping convenience. Reading onward you’ll find Lenovo laptop deals from its IdeaPad and Yoga lineups, some Lenovo ThinkPad deals, and plenty more to shop. And if you aren’t finding what you’re looking for among Lenovo’s current offerings be sure to check out all of the Dell laptop deals, HP laptop deals, and MacBook deals going on today.
Lenovo IdeaPad 1 — $150, was $250

The Lenovo IdeaPad 1 is a great alternative to the best budget laptops. It’s hard to beat this price tag when it comes to a Lenovo laptop, and even at this price point, the IdeaPad 1 doesn’t hold back on features. It has 14-inch HD display that’s great for binge watching on, and it’s about as portable as most laptops get, coming in at just over three pounds and not much more than half an inch thick. You’re able to connect an HD monitor to this laptop via HDMI connection, and a built-in webcam with privacy shutter and dual array microphone makes it a great way to keep in touch with family, friends, and colleagues.

Read more
Best Buy laptop deals: Cheap laptops starting at $150
Apple M1 MacBook Air open on a desk with plants in the background.

Laptop shoppers in search of a deal should turn to Best Buy today, where many of the best laptop deals are taking place. Whether in search of something high end or entry-level, Best Buy currently has a huge selection of Dell laptop deals, HP laptop deals, Lenovo laptop deals, and even MacBook deals to shop. You’ll also find among them some gaming laptop deals should a little fun be what brings you here. We’ve simplified the shopping process a little bit and have rounded up all of the Best Buy laptop deals worth putting at the top of your shopping list. You’ll find them below, and if you aren’t finding what you’e looking for at Best Buy be sure to check out the current Amazon deals and Walmart deals for laptops as well.
Lenovo IdeaPad 1 — $150, was $250

The Lenovo IdeaPad 1 is a great alternative to the best budget laptops. It’s hard to beat this price tag when it comes to a Lenovo laptop, and even at this price point, the IdeaPad 1 doesn’t hold back on features. It has 14-inch HD display that’s great for binge watching on, and it’s about as portable as most laptops get, coming in at just over three pounds and not much more than half an inch thick. You’re able to connect an HD monitor to this laptop via HDMI connection, and a built-in webcam with privacy shutter and dual array microphone makes it a great way to keep in touch with family, friends, and colleagues.

Read more