If you’ve always wanted to learn a new language but you don’t have time for formal classes, the good news is that there are many online platforms that will let you take lessons at your own time. One of the best ones is Rosetta Stone, and if you take advantage of this offer from Amazon’s Woot, you’ll receive a 50% discount on the lifetime subscription that usually costs $300, so you’ll only have to pay $150. There are only a few days left before the bargain expires though, so you need to hurry with your purchase to make sure that you’re able to pocket the savings.

Why you should buy the Rosetta Stone lifetime subscription

Named after an ancient artifact that unlocked our understanding of Egyptian hieroglyphics, Rosetta Stone is featured in our list of the best online learning platforms because it takes a different approach to other language-learning apps out there. Instead of simply teaching you individual words and phrases of the language, the platform prepares you for real-world conversations through its Dynamic Immersion system that lets you learn by context. Rosetta Stone’s TruAccent speech recognition engine will also give you instant feedback when you say the words so that you’ll be speaking like a native in no time.

Once you make the purchase, you’ll receive an activation code through email for redeeming your lifetime access to the 24 languages that are offered by Rosetta Stone. You’ll then be able to use the platform across all of your devices, including your desktop computer, laptop, smartphone, or tablet, so you can get your lessons no matter what you’re doing and at any time of the day.

It’s never too late to learn a new language, and you’re going to find it easier than you think with Rosetta Stone. Amazon’s Woot is offering the lifetime subscription to the platform at 50% off, which brings its price down from $300 to a very affordable $150. There’s not a lot of time left before the savings get taken down, and once that happens, we’re not sure when you’ll get another chance at this discount. If you think a Rosetta Stone lifetime subscription would be worthwhile, then go ahead and proceed with the transaction.

