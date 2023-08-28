 Skip to main content
Samsung’s 49-inch Odyssey 4K QLED gaming monitor is $900 off

If you’ve got the cash to spend on a top-quality screen for your gaming setup, you’ll want to take advantage of Samsung’s $900 discount for the 49-inch Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 gaming monitor. From its original price of $2,200, it’s down to $1,300 — it’s still not cheap, but the moment that you start playing your favorite game on this display, you’ll understand when we say that it’s worth every penny. This is one of the most attractive monitor deals in the market right now, which means you have to hurry if you don’t want to miss out as stocks may already be running low.

Why you should buy the 49-inch Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 gaming monitor

The Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 gaming monitor is one of the best monitors ever made, according to our roundup of the best monitors, and it’s very easy to see why. It’s one of the biggest and brightest ultrawide monitors that you can buy right now with a 49-inch curved screen with DQHD resolution, a 240Hz refresh rate, and a 1ms response time. The monitor also supports Nvidia’s G-Sync and AMD’s FreeSync Premium Pro for the smoothest gameplay that you can imagine. Samsung, one of the best TV brands, brings Quantum Mini-LED technology into the Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 gaming monitor for absolute immersion.

There’s a new model for the Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 gaming monitor on the way that features a larger 57-inch screen, but with a price of $2,500, it may already be too expensive for most gamers. At its discounted price from Samsung, the 49-inch Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 gaming monitor could be the missing piece of your perfect gaming setup.

Every gamer will love playing the best PC games on the 49-inch Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 gaming monitor. If you want this display, you’re going to have to pay $1,300, which is $900 less than its sticker price of $2,200 but only if you purchase it from Samsung. We expect a lot of demand for this deal, so there’s a high chance that it expires sooner than you think. If you want to get the 49-inch Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 gaming monitor for much cheaper than usual, then you’re going to have to complete the transaction as soon as possible.

