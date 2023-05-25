Best Buy Memorial Day sale brings laptop deals from $169

Whatever kind of laptop that you need, you can get it from Best Buy’s Memorial Day sale that includes more than 300 offers. These laptop deals are already available well ahead of the holiday, so you can finish your shopping early. There’s a chance that these discounts don’t last through the weekend though, with stocks possibly selling out sooner than we expect. As soon as something catches your attention, you should probably proceed with the purchase because it may no longer be there when you get back to it.

What to buy in Best Buy’s Memorial Day sale for laptops

One of the cheapest laptops in Best Buy’s Memorial Day sale is the , which you can buy for $169 instead of $269 for $100 in savings. Chromebook deals are generally less expensive than Windows-based laptops because of their low-end components, with the Samsung Chromebook 4+ packing the Intel Celeron N4000 processor, integrated Intel UHD Graphics 600, and 4GB of RAM. Chromebooks, however, still function efficiently because of Google’s Chrome OS, which uses web-based apps instead of installed software. The other laptop that you can buy for $169 in this sale is the , which was originally priced at $249 so you’ll be getting savings of $80. In addition to being a Chromebook, it also falls under 2-in-1 laptop deals as it’s capable of switch between laptop mode and tablet mode through the 360-degree hinges on its 11.6-inch HD touchscreen. Inside it are the MediaTek Kompanio 500 MT8183C processor, integrated MediaTek Mali G72 MP3 Graphics, and 4GB of RAM.

If you need something more powerful for your everyday usage, check out the , which is powered by the 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 8GB of RAM, which is the starting point for laptops, according to our guide on how much RAM do you need. Meanwhile, gamers who have been saving up for a cutting-edge gaming laptop may want to set their sights on the , one of our picks for the best gaming laptops with the performance to smoothly run the best PC games as it’s equipped with the AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS processor, AMD Radeon RX 6700S graphics card, and 16GB of RAM.

If you've been looking forward to this year's Memorial Day sales to buy a new laptop with a discount, the good news is that you can already start your shopping with Best Buy. The retailer has slashed the prices of more than 300 laptops, so there's no shortage of options for you.

