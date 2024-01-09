This ultra-portable Samsung Chromebook is $159 right now

If laptop deals are still too expensive for you, you should check out the available Chromebook deals because these machines are generally cheaper than their Windows-based counterparts. Walmart’s offer for the Samsung Chromebook 4 is a great example — from an already affordable sticker price of $189, it’s down even further to just $159 following a $30 discount. We’re not sure how much time is remaining before the bargain gets taken down though, so if you think this device will be perfect for your planned purpose for it, go ahead and buy it right now.

Why you should buy the Samsung Chromebook 4

The Samsung Chromebook 4 is equipped with the Intel Celeron N4020 processor and 4GB of RAM, which are nowhere near the specifications of the best laptops. However, despite these low-end components, the Chromebook won’t be a frustrating experience because it runs on Google’s Chrome OS. The operating system heavily depends on web-based apps instead of software that you download and install. This means there’s low overhead on the machine itself, resulting in quick startups and snappy performance.

The 11.6-inch screen of the Samsung Chromebook 4 is relatively small compared to other laptops, but it keeps the device at an extremely manageable size, and since it only weighs 2.6 pounds, it will be easy to bring with you wherever you go. The Chromebook’s storage is limited with its 64GB eMMC, but if you need extra space, you can always use Google Drive to save your files on the cloud, where they’ll be safe and accessible even when you’re using other devices.

The Samsung Chromebook 4 is a cheap laptop that’s currently even more affordable from Walmart following a $30 discount on its original price of $189, so you’ll only have to pay $159 for it. It’s not going to blow you away in terms of performance, but if you manage your expectations, it will prove to be a dependable daily companion. You need to act fast if you don’t want to miss out on the savings though — add it to your cart and check out immediately, as the price of the Samsung Chromebook 4 may be back to normal as soon as tomorrow.

