Don’t miss this Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra pre-order deal

Over at Samsung, if you pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra set for release on February 24, you’re in for a treat. That’s because if you pre-order today, you’ll get 1TB of SSD storage for the price of 512GB. A huge upgrade for anyone that prefers to store their files on their laptop rather than on the cloud, it’s a great chance to get more for your money when you buy the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra for $2,200. It’s also possible to save an extra 10% when you combine it with a Samsung Galaxy S23 pre-order so this is the perfect time to upgrade. Here’s why the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra is worth it.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra

One of the best laptop deals around, the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra is set to be something special. For the price, you get a super stylish laptop with an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of memory and the aforementioned 1TB of SSD storage. Alongside that, it has one of the latest graphics cards — the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 to keep you up to date with the latest games. Additionally, there’s a gorgeous 16-inch 3K OLED display with a resolution of 2880 x 1800. Impressively, the system weighs under four pounds and has a battery life of up to 17.5 hours. The system also has a fingerprint reader, one HDMI 2.0 port, two Thunderbolt 4.1 ports, and a USB 3.2 port for hooking up all your devices.

The logical comparison is to compare the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra and MacBook Pro 16-inch and it’s looking very promising. If you want a super sleek and powerful 16-inch Windows 11 machine, the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra is a great bet. Almost exactly the same size, it’s lighter than Apple’s device so it’s more portable which is great for anyone who needs to move between locations throughout the day.

We’re counting on the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra being one of the most highly sought-after laptops of the year and one that will prove to be a fantastic investment for content creators and professionals.

Right now, when you pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra for $2,200, you can benefit from double the storage you’d normally get for the price. That means you get 1TB of SSD storage instead of 512GB and further cements its future-proofing so it’s sure to last you a long time. If you pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S23 at the same time, you’ll also save an extra 10%. The deal is only available for a limited time only so snap it up now before you miss out.

