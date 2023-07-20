There are lots of cloud storage services to choose from, but nothing beats the peace of mind that you’ll get from storing your private files and sensitive documents in an external hard drive. If you don’t have one yet, you may want to take advantage of Best Buy’s $30 discount for the 4TB version of the WD Easystore external hard drive. From $120, it’s down to a more affordable $90, but not for long because the bargain will only be available until the end of the day. It’s also not recommended that you wait until the last minute because stocks may be gone by then, so you’re going to want to proceed with the transaction as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the WD Easystore 4TB external hard drive

The 4TB capacity of the WD Easystore external hard drive offers ample storage space for several years’ worth of photos and videos, as well as all of your favorite movies and series. It’s an HDD, which uses spinning magnetic disks to store data, according to our guide on how to buy an external hard drive. Between HDD versus SSD, or solid-state drives, HDDs are larger and slower, but they’re cheaper so you can get higher capacities for the same price.

The WD Easystore external hard drive works with both Windows-based PCs and Apple’s Mac computers, and it uses a USB 3.0 interface with USB 2.0 support for even wider compatibility with your devices. You can also use the WD Backup software on the external hard drive, which will let you set hourly, daily, or monthly schedules for making automatic backups of your files.

If you don’t own an external hard drive, or if you need more to store all of your valuable data, you shouldn’t let Best Buy’s offer for the 4TB version of the WD Easystore external hard drive expire without taking advantage of it. A $30 discount slashes the storage device’s price to just $90 from $120 originally, which will allow you to afford more than one unit if you need multiples, or if you want to give some to your family members. Time is running out on this bargain though, so you have to hurry if you don’t want to miss out on getting the WD Easystore 4TB external hard drive for this cheap.

