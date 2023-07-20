 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Ends tonight: This 4TB external hard drive is discounted to $90

Aaron Mamiit
By
Amazon Memorial Day Sale - Western Digital Elements Portable External Hard Drive

There are lots of cloud storage services to choose from, but nothing beats the peace of mind that you’ll get from storing your private files and sensitive documents in an external hard drive. If you don’t have one yet, you may want to take advantage of Best Buy’s $30 discount for the 4TB version of the WD Easystore external hard drive. From $120, it’s down to a more affordable $90, but not for long because the bargain will only be available until the end of the day. It’s also not recommended that you wait until the last minute because stocks may be gone by then, so you’re going to want to proceed with the transaction as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the WD Easystore 4TB external hard drive

The 4TB capacity of the WD Easystore external hard drive offers ample storage space for several years’ worth of photos and videos, as well as all of your favorite movies and series. It’s an HDD, which uses spinning magnetic disks to store data, according to our guide on how to buy an external hard drive. Between HDD versus SSD, or solid-state drives, HDDs are larger and slower, but they’re cheaper so you can get higher capacities for the same price.

The WD Easystore external hard drive works with both Windows-based PCs and Apple’s Mac computers, and it uses a USB 3.0 interface with USB 2.0 support for even wider compatibility with your devices. You can also use the WD Backup software on the external hard drive, which will let you set hourly, daily, or monthly schedules for making automatic backups of your files.

Related

If you don’t own an external hard drive, or if you need more to store all of your valuable data, you shouldn’t let Best Buy’s offer for the 4TB version of the WD Easystore external hard drive expire without taking advantage of it. A $30 discount slashes the storage device’s price to just $90 from $120 originally, which will allow you to afford more than one unit if you need multiples, or if you want to give some to your family members. Time is running out on this bargain though, so you have to hurry if you don’t want to miss out on getting the WD Easystore 4TB external hard drive for this cheap.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
Need a cheap laptop? This Chromebook is $159 for 4th of July
HP Chromebook 14b sits on a desk.

Best Buy is embracing the 4th of July sales and has one of the best Chromebook deals around. Today, you can buy a HP 14-inch Chromebook for only $159 saving you $140 off the regular price of $299. If you're keen to own a basic but stylish Chromebook, this is your chance. Hit the buy button if you want to get straight to purchasing or read on while we break down what it has to offer.

Why you should buy the HP 14-inch Chromebook
The HP 14-inch Chromebook won't compete with the best Chromebooks. It's pretty basic stuff but it's fine if you simply need a laptop for taking to class or for typing up some documents. It has an Intel Celeron processor along with 4GB of memory and 64GB of eMMC storage. None of that is particularly remarkable but the thing with Chromebooks is that you're primarily using them to access cloud-based apps like Google Docs or Google Sheets. Its 14-inch HD screen looks fine for the price with micro-edge bezels and anti-glare properties to help make it look better in different lighting situations.

Read more
This gaming PC with RTX 4080, 32GB RAM is $250 off at Best Buy
corsair vengeance i7400 gaming pc deal best buy june 2023 lifestyle

If you're willing to spend a significant amount of money on gaming PC deals, here's an option that should be at the top of your list -- the Corsair Vengeance i7400 Gaming PC for $3,000. Best Buy applied a $250 discount on its original price of $3,250, but you may want to move quick because offers like this usually don't last long. If you want this gaming PC and you prefer not to pay full price, you should push through with your purchase as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the Corsair Vengeance i7400 Gaming PC
The best gaming PCs are built not only to run today's titles, but also to prepare them for the best upcoming PC games. That's what you'll get with the Corsair Vengeance i7400 Gaming PC, which is powered by the 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card. The gaming PC also features 32GB of RAM that's enough to run other software like video streaming apps while you're playing video games, according to our guide on how to buy a gaming desktop.

Read more
A big discount just landed on the Meta Quest 2 VR headset
A Meta Quest 2, adjusted to look green, is being used for gaming.

You may have heard about the recent announcement of the Apple Vision Pro XR headset. It’s going to be expensive and isn’t available to purchase quite yet, so if you’re looking for something comparable at a fraction of the cost, the Meta Quest 2 virtual reality headset is seeing a big discount. Today you can grab one from Best Buy for just $300, which is a $100 savings from its regular price of $400. Free shipping is included with a purchase, and in many areas you can pick it up within one hour at your nearest Best Buy.

Why you should buy the Meta Quest 2
Virtual reality offers a lot when it comes to an engaging experience, from playing games to watching movies, and from explore virtual worlds to various educational applications. The Meta Quest 2 gets you access to all of it, with the ability to take on the best Meta Quest 2 games at the top of its selling points. Gaming is particularly immersive with a virtual reality headset like this, as a super fast processor and high resolution display combine to create a seamless experience as virtual worlds unfold all around you. Other hardware that contribute to the experience are 3D positional audio, hand tracking, and haptic feedback, all of which help make the virtual world feel real.

Read more