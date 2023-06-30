 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Perfect for photo and video, this 12TB external hard drive is $85 off

Aaron Mamiit
By
A WD Easystore external hard drive next to a desktop computer.

After purchasing from desktop computer deals or laptop deals, there are various reasons why you should get an external hard drive next. If you’re thinking about it, then you should consider Best Buy’s offer for the WD Easystore external hard drive, as its 12TB version is down to just $200 from its original price of $285. However, if you want to pocket the $85 in savings, you’re going to want to hurry with the transaction because we’re not sure when the bargain will end.

Why you should buy the WD Easystore 12TB external hard drive

Western Digital is a mainstay in our list of the best external hard drives, so you shouldn’t worry about trusting your data with the WD Easystore external hard drive. It comes with the WD Discovery backup software, which will let you set hourly, daily, or monthly backup schedules for your computer, including the largest files in your system. With a 12TB capacity, this external hard drive will have enough space for all of your important documents, photos, and videos.

The WD Easystore external hard drive is compatible with both Windows and MacOS, and it features a USB 3.0 interface that’s backward compatible with USB 2.0 so that it will work with almost any device. It’s an HDD, which our guide on how to buy an external hard drive describes as slower and more easily damaged compared to SSDs, but they’re cheaper so you can get larger storage space for your money. As long as you keep the WD Easystore external hard drive on a stable surface when it’s in use, there won’t be any problems with it. If you notice an issue, the storage device comes with a two-year limited warranty.

Related

Owning an external hard drive is becoming a necessity these days, so you should take advantage of Best Buy’s $85 discount for the 12TB version of the WD Easystore external hard drive while you still can. You can currently get it for just $200 instead of $285, but there’s no telling how much time you’ve got left. If you want to get the WD Easystore external hard drive for cheaper than usual, you’re going to have to add it to your cart and check out immediately.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
Best Buy’s deal of the day is $50 off a 2TB internal SSD
2tb ssd deal best buy june 2022 adata xpg gammix s70 blade internal

If you're a PS5 gamer who wants to get the most from the platform, adding a high-performance internal SSD can boost your system's capabilities. If you want the ability to copy games, to run and load games faster than with external USB drives, and to utilize the PS5's full capabilities with as many games as possible, Best Buy's deal of the day is the answer. If you buy today, June 7, before midnight Central Time, you can save $50 on Adata's XPG Gammix S70 Blade 2TB Internal SSD. If you're shopping for SSD deals, this one-day sale knocks down the normal $250 price for the XPG Gammix 2TB Internal SSD to just $200.
Buy Now
If you are still wondering about SSD vs HDD storage, the higher speeds and greater reliability of SSD technology carries the day. The best SSDs for gaming are internal drives because they can transmit data much faster than external SSDs that are held back by USB connection speed limits. The XPG Gammix S70 Blade 2TB Internal SSD is an M.2 2280 form factor with a PCIe Gen 4 x4 interface that's also backward compatible with PCIe 3. If you install it on a PC or laptop motherboard with a PCIe 4 interface the sequential Read/Write rate is up to 7400/6800 MB per second. On a PS5, the 2TB XPG Internal SSD has a 6100 MB per second sequential read speed.

Intended for internal applications only, the XPG Gammix S70 Blade has an integrated heat sink and comes with a 5-year limited warranty. While you can install this SSD in a PCie 3.0 port, in that case the maximum sequential R/W speeds are limited to 3400/3000 MB per second, which doesn't really cut it for high-speed play with the most demanding games.

Read more
Best Buy Deal of the Day: Save $145 on 2TB SSD (works with PS5)
A person holding the WD Black SN770 gaming SSD.

Whether you need a new SSD for your computer or your PlayStation 5, Best Buy has the deal for you. Today only, you can buy the WD Black SN850 2TB SSD with Heatsink for just $285. Ordinarily priced at $430, you save $145 at Best Buy when you buy today but you'll need to be quick. The deal is a one-day-only offer and it's a huge discount, meaning it could sell out even faster than that. Easily one of the best SSD deals currently available, it's the ideal way to boost your storage space for less and in a hugely convenient manner. Buy it now while you still can.

The WD Black SN850 2TB SSD with Heatsink looks tiny but it packs a lot of speed and storage into its slender shell. That's why we consider it to be one of the best NVMe SSDs around. It promises that long load times will become a thing of the past thanks to it being able to read at up to 7,000MB/s with write speeds of up to 5,300MB/s. That's thanks to its use of PCIe 4.0 x4 interface which means it has the latest technology to keep things speedy. It's still backward compatible with other PCIe technology though so you won't have to worry about any issues there.

Read more
Get this 1TB portable SSD for just $85 at Best Buy today
WD easystore external hard drive on a white background.

External hard drive deals don't get much better than this with Best Buy selling a WD Easystore 1TB external hard drive for just $85. A saving of $55, the external hard drive is a solid state drive so you're guaranteed fast performance. The deal is on for today only so if you don't snap it up now, you're going to miss out on a fantastic offer. If you've needed more storage for a while, don't miss out. If you're looking to buy this for a Christmas gift, you're in luck, too. Buy today and the hard drive will be with you before the big day.

Easily offering much of what you could need from the best external hard drives, the WD Easystore 1TB external hard drive is perfect for all your storage needs. It's a solid state drive so you can be confident of data transfer rates up to 400MB/sec when updating files. A USB 3.0 cable makes it easy to quickly move large folders with backward compatibility with USB 2.0 if you need to use an older setup. The hard drive is tough, too, able to withstand a drop of up to two meters without a problem. That's ideal if you need to take it between locations and you're worried about how it fares.

Read more