After purchasing from desktop computer deals or laptop deals, there are various reasons why you should get an external hard drive next. If you’re thinking about it, then you should consider Best Buy’s offer for the WD Easystore external hard drive, as its 12TB version is down to just $200 from its original price of $285. However, if you want to pocket the $85 in savings, you’re going to want to hurry with the transaction because we’re not sure when the bargain will end.

Why you should buy the WD Easystore 12TB external hard drive

Western Digital is a mainstay in our list of the best external hard drives, so you shouldn’t worry about trusting your data with the WD Easystore external hard drive. It comes with the WD Discovery backup software, which will let you set hourly, daily, or monthly backup schedules for your computer, including the largest files in your system. With a 12TB capacity, this external hard drive will have enough space for all of your important documents, photos, and videos.

The WD Easystore external hard drive is compatible with both Windows and MacOS, and it features a USB 3.0 interface that’s backward compatible with USB 2.0 so that it will work with almost any device. It’s an HDD, which our guide on how to buy an external hard drive describes as slower and more easily damaged compared to SSDs, but they’re cheaper so you can get larger storage space for your money. As long as you keep the WD Easystore external hard drive on a stable surface when it’s in use, there won’t be any problems with it. If you notice an issue, the storage device comes with a two-year limited warranty.

Owning an external hard drive is becoming a necessity these days, so you should take advantage of Best Buy’s $85 discount for the 12TB version of the WD Easystore external hard drive while you still can. You can currently get it for just $200 instead of $285, but there’s no telling how much time you’ve got left. If you want to get the WD Easystore external hard drive for cheaper than usual, you’re going to have to add it to your cart and check out immediately.

