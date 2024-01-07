 Skip to main content
Don’t miss these 3 gaming laptop deals this weekend

If you’re looking to grab yourself a gaming laptop, then you’ll appreciate the deals we’ve found and collected below, especially since gaming laptops can be quite expensive. Don’t worry, though, since we’ve picked deals based on different price ranges and specs, so whether you want something entry-level or the best money can buy, we’ve got a deal for you below. Even so, if our picks below don’t quite tickle your fancy, then check out some of these other great gaming laptop deals instead.

ASUS ROG Strix G16 — $1,232, was $1,400

ASUS ROG Strix G16
Asus

If you want a solid entry-level gaming laptop, then this one from Asus is perfect, especially since it absolutely looks like a gaming laptop with all the RGB it has in and around it. Under the hood, it comes with an RTX 4060, which is a respectable 1080p, which is great because the monitor tops out at 1080p. That said, it can hit a 165Hz refresh rate, so it’s perfectly balanced with the GPU, and you can hit those rates with higher graphical capabilities. As for CPU, you get the Intel Core i7-13650HX, which is perfect for handling pretty much any game, as well as some streaming if you’d consider doing that, although it might struggle just a tad. Luckily, though, it does have 16GB of DDR5 RAM, so that will help a little.

Alienware x16 — $2,000, was $2,400

Alienware X16 on a table
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends / Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

Moving up a notch in both specs and price, this Alienware x16 not only looks cool but also has a powerful RTX 4070, which goes well with the 16-inch QHD+ screen. That said, it might struggle to hit the mind-boggling 240Hz refresh rate it can manage on high settings, so you’ll have to compromise or potentially go down to 1080p. Either way, you have options when it comes to what you want to prioritize based on the type of games you’re playing. As for processing, you get the same Intel Core i7-13700H CPU, which is perfect for the graphics card. You’ll also appreciate the 16GB of DDR5 RAM and the 1TB of storage you get, both of which should be more than enough for most folks.

Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 — $2,8500, was $3,600

Lenovo Legion Pro 7i on a desktop surface outside.
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends / Digital Trends

If you want the most powerful gaming has to offer, then you need an RTX 4090, which this configuration of the Legion Pro 7i has. Interestingly enough, it doesn’t run a 4K resolution, but a 2560 x 1600 resolution instead at a whopping 240Hz refresh rate. Of course, the RTX 4090 is more than capable of hitting that, even with higher graphical settings. It also has the Intel Core i9-13900HX, one of the most powerful CPUs in the market that will handle pretty much any game or task you throw at it, including streaming. RAM has also been bumped up to 32GB of DDR5, and we can’t imagine most people will bump at its limit, so this is impressive. The same goes for the 2 TB of storage you get. All in all, probably one of the best gaming laptops you can buy for less than $3,000

