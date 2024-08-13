Windows is getting its own version of AirDrop

As spotted by Windows Central, a Microsoft support document has been updated to include details on a new file-sharing feature for Windows and Android devices. Thanks to Phone Link and the Link to Windows Android app, users will be able to share files through the native share menus on their devices, creating an experience not unlike Apple’s well-loved AirDrop. It seems the feature is currently rolling out to Windows Insiders and should be available to the public soon.

AirDrop has long been the king of file-sharing features, and so far, Microsoft and other companies have struggled to compete. If this new feature is as easy to use as it looks and succeeds at least most of the time, it’s sure to be a hit.

Recommended Videos

To take advantage of Windows’ new file-sharing capabilities, you’ll need a PC running Windows 11 or at least the May 2019 update for Windows 10. You can use any mobile device as long as it’s running Android 9.0 or later and has the Link to Windows app installed (version 1.24032.518.0 or later.) Once everything is set up, when you click the “Share” button, your PC should show “Phone Link” as an option under “Share using.” When you tap to share files on your phone, you should see a similar option called “Link to Windows – Send to PC.” You can check out the Microsoft document for more detailed instructions.

A little more setup is required compared to AirDrop since both Windows and Android are used on so many different devices, but once you get that out of the way, sharing files should become a lot more seamless. Although Phone Link itself also supports iPhones, the support document makes no mention of this feature being extended to iOS devices. Perhaps it will come in the future, or perhaps it’s a subtle jab for iOS users to go enjoy their precious AirDrop elsewhere.