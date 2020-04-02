There are lots of ways to customize your Windows 10 desktop experience. One of the most common however, is to change your desktop background. You could just choose one of the stock backgrounds that Windows 10 comes with. But why not take it a step further and choose a background that is more meaningful to you? Like a photo of your family, your pet, or from a fun trip you went on?

If you’d prefer to have a personal photo set as your desktop background, we can show you how to do that. Here’s how to set a photo as your desktop background in Windows 10.

How to set a photo as your Windows desktop background

Step 1: Access the Windows 10 Personalization settings menu

There are two ways to access the Windows 10 Personalization settings menu. You can either select the Settings gear icon from the Start menu and then choose Personalization or you can right-click on an empty spot on your desktop and choose Personalize from the menu that appears.

Step 2: Choose Picture

Once you reach the Personalization settings menu, it should already open up to the Background settings section. In this section, under the word Background, there should be a drop-down menu in which you can choose the style of your background image. In order to set a photo as your background, you need to choose Picture from this menu.

Step 3: Browse for your chosen photo

Under the phrase Choose your picture, click on the Browse button to choose the photo you want to set as your desktop background. When you do that, a Windows Explorer window will pop up and you can choose from the photos that are saved on your computer. Select your photo from this window and then click Choose picture to confirm your selection.

Step 4: Choose a fit style for your background photo

You can also choose how your background fits into your screen. Under the phrase Choose a fit, select the drop-down menu and choose a fit from the six options that appear: Fill, Fit, Stretch, Tile, Center, and Span. Most photos that are horizontally-oriented will probably do just fine with Fill, but if your photo is oddly shaped or smaller or larger than your screen size, the other options can help you fit it better to your computer screen’s specific dimensions. Once you’ve chosen the fit, you’re pretty much done and you can exit the Personalization settings menu. Your new desktop background should be waiting for you when you do.

If you have a dual-monitor setup, be sure and check out our guide on dual-screen wallpapers for more tips.

