Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

Why are there no hot Neptunes? Atmospheric escape could be the culprit

Georgina Torbet
By

A strange puzzle has been taxing astronomers for many years: where are the hot Neptunes? For unknown reasons, there is an notable absence of planets the size of Neptune which lie close to their respective stars. Scientists looking for exoplanets often find hot large planets the size of Jupiter and “super-Earth” hot planets which are slightly larger than our planet, but they almost never find hot planets that are Neptune-sized. New research from astronomers at the University of Geneva (UNIGE), Switzerland, may shed light on this oddity.

Using data from the Hubble Space Telescope, a few years ago the UNIGE astronomers discovered a warm Neptune-sized planet which was losing its atmosphere. The planet, GJ 436b, was shedding hydrogen from its atmosphere in a manner that suggested that the energy given out by nearby stars could effect the way that the planets evolve. And now the same team has discovered another warm Neptune, GJ 3470b, which is loosing its hydrogen 100 times faster than GJ 436b.

GJ 3470b is around 3.7 million kilometers from its star (around 2.3 million miles), which is just one-tenth of the distance between Mercury and the Sun. But the planet is loosing hydrogen at an even more rapid rate because its star is so young and energetic. The atmosphere of GJ 3470b is being lost fast enough that it will effect the way that the planet evolves, and the planet has already lost more than a third of its mass.

hot neptunes atmospheric escape 188314 web 1
An artist’s illustration of hydrogen from the atmosphere of a Neptune-sized planet being pulled away by the energy of a nearby star. NASA, ESA, and D. Player (STScI)

This finding suggests that hot Neptunes do form close to stars, but that the planets are rapidly eroded down to smaller Earth-sized planets or are even degraded completely until all that remains is a rocky core. “Until now we were not sure of the role played by the evaporation of atmospheres in the formation of the desert,” said Dr. Vincent Bourrier, researcher in the Astronomy Department of the Faculty of Science of the UNIGE. “This could explain the abundance of hot super-Earths that have been discovered,” confirmed David Ehrenreich, associate professor in the astronomy department of the science faculty at UNIGE.

In order to confirm whether this theory is correct, the researchers need to observe more exoplanets. The challenge is that escaping hydrogen can only be observed if the planets are less than 150 light-years from Earth, so the team plans to look for evidence of atmospheric escape of heavier elements such as carbon.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Aerogel jackets, powdered crickets, and more
t mobile one vs simple choice hq sign feat 2x3
Mobile

T-Mobile 5G rollout: Everything you need to know

2019 will be a huge year for T-Mobile. Not only is a merger with Sprint likely, but T-Mobile is also in the midst of building out its next-generation mobile service. Here's everything you need to know about the T-Mobile 5G rollout.
Posted By Steven Winkelman
Most significant science new and breakthroughs of 2018
Emerging Tech

From solar probes to A.I. art, these breakthroughs changed the course of 2018

2018 as a whole was equal parts weird, worrying, and wonderful. The same can be said of the science that happened this year. Here’s our recap — in no particular order — of the most outstanding scientific breakthroughs, news, and…
Posted By Dyllan Furness
penn state 3d print porous tissues tissue
Emerging Tech

The key to 3D printing bone and cartilage? Seaweed

A team of researchers at Pennsylvania State University found a new way to 3D print lab-made porous tissues, such as bone and cartilage. Here's what makes their advance so exciting.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
limbitless prosthetic arms halo league of legends limbitlesshaloarm
Digital Trends Live

We talked to Limbitless about giving gaming-themed prosthetic arms to kids

The nonprofit organization Limbitless creates free bionic arms for children to use like they would a traditional arm. Digital Trends talked to Limbitless about its arms and partnerships with game franchises.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
3D Robotics Solo drone
Emerging Tech

Straighten up and fly right: How to register your drone with the FAA

Before you take to the skies with your new drone, you need to make sure it has been properly registered with the U.S. government. Check our guide for registration requirements and easy, step-by-step instructions on how to complete your…
Posted By Kelly Hodgkins
best drone photos sky pixel 2
Emerging Tech

The best drone photos from around the world will take your breath away

Most of today's drones come equipped with high-end cameras, which are quickly revolutionizing the world of aerial photography as we know it. Here are some of the best drone photos from around the world.
Posted By Parker Hall
jetpack aviation racing test flight screen shot 2018 12 28 at 08 42 15
Emerging Tech

The world’s first jetpack racing league is poised to take off in 2019

Are you ready to enter the world of jetpack racing as a spectator sport? Jetpack Aviation recently carried out a pair of test flights to prove its concept. Check out what happened.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
vr alzheimers experience elderly hands
Emerging Tech

An experimental drug could help fight memory loss in Alzheimer’s patients

An experimental drug that was developed to treat depression could also help battle the memory-loss effects associated with Alzheimer’s disease, researchers from UCLA have discovered.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
wax hand fools vein reading system 1545934215834
Emerging Tech

No vein, no gain: Wax hand beats the latest vein-recognition systems

Forget Face ID, the next frontier of biometric security tech could involve reading your vein prints. Or could it? Not if this system-fooling fake wax hand has anything to say about it.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Biome-Terrarium-Samuel-Wilkinson-device-and-plant
Emerging Tech

Research into how plants respond to microgravity could help grow food in space

A difficulty with growing plants during spaceflight is that plants behave strangely in space, and we are not quite sure why. Now researchers at the University of Florida have made a breakthrough in understanding this process.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
40 best nasa images hubble s ultra deep field view
Emerging Tech

Researchers find a way to ‘see’ dark matter

Two astronomers have come up with a way to "see" dark matter. They used data from the Hubble telescope to look at a faint source of light called intracluster light, which is believed to be distributed in the same locations as dark matter.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
fossil cloud discovered fossilcloud 1
Emerging Tech

Ancient ‘fossil cloud’ could shed light on formation of the early universe

A fossilized cloud of gas left over from the Big Bang has been discovered. The distant cloud is one of only three known fossil clouds in the universe, and could provide valuable information about the formation of the earliest galaxies.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
spacex falcon heavy launch date news
Emerging Tech

Space, the final frontier. These are the most astronomical achievements of 2018

Each year we go a little further and understand a little bit more about the final frontier -- and 2018 was no exception. Here are 2018's biggest achievements in space exploration
Posted By Kelly Hodgkins
awesome tech you cant buy yet kistler jacket feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Aerogel jackets, powdered crickets, and more

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Will Nicol