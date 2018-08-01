Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

Astronomers finally confirm general relativity around a supermassive black hole

Dyllan Furness
By
1 of 2
supermassive black hole general relativity artist s impression of s2 passing at c
This artist's impression illustrates gravitational redshift as the star swings by the supermassive black hole. ESO/M. Kornmesser
supermassive black hole general relativity artist s impression of s2 passing at c
ESO/M. Kornmesser

For the first time, astronomers have confirmed Einstein’s century-old theory of general relativity by observing action near a black hole. Using the European Southern Observatory’s Very Large Telescope (VLT) in Chile, an international team of professional sky-gazers watched as a star swung by the supermassive black hole at the center of the Milky Way Galaxy, and observed the effect the black hole’s extreme gravitational field had on the star’s motion.

The observation was the culmination of a 26-year-long project that saw some of Earth’s most powerful astronomical tools pointed in just the right place at just the right time.

“Since this was the first time such a close passage could be observed with very high precision, and since such an event occurs only every 16 years, you can imagine that we were very excited to see this unfold in front of our eyes,” Stefan Gillessen, a staff scientist at the Max Planck Institute for Extraterrestrial Physics, who worked on the study, told Digital Trends.

A supermassive black hole sits at the center of the galaxy, some 26,000 light years away from Earth. It’s a relatively close neighbor, millions of light years closer than other black holes of similar size. By pointing the highly sensitive instruments of the VLT towards the galactic center, astronomers were able to “see individual stars dance around the black hole,” Gillessen said. “It is a wonderful system, offering detailed views of the motions of stars under the influence of such a gravity monster.”

Using these instruments, the astronomers observed a star called S2 undergo an effect known as gravitational redshift, which signifies that the star’s light is being stretched to longer wavelengths.

“Light feels a gravitational field, very much like a stone does,” Gillessen said. “When you throw it up, it will lose energy, slow down and eventually fall back to Earth. Light traveling outward against gravity also loses energy, however it cannot slow down — it always moves at the speed of light — but it can change its wavelength, its color. Light gets redder when it moves out.

“The effect is significant to observe, since it occurs as a consequence of general relativity,” he added. “Newton would not have predicted that this occurs.”

This study represents the first time astronomers have confirmed this gravitational redshift through the observation of a black hole. Though similar observations have been made in the past, prior studies lacked the precision instruments of today’s VLT. Gillessen said they will continue continue to observe this S2 with the hopes of detecting other relativistic effects.

A paper detailing the research was published last month in the journal Astronomy and Astrophysics.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Judgmental A.I. mirror rates how trustworthy you are based on your looks
biomimicry examples spider silk
Emerging Tech

Move over, Spider-Man! Spider silk can be used to build armor and repair nerves

Picture the kind of versatile, next-gen materials that get scientists excited, and chances are that spider silk isn’t near the top of the list. As this list proves, however, maybe it should be!
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Kepler
Emerging Tech

Kepler space telescope’s last gasp is next week

The Kepler telescope is running on empty, and there's no way to fill up the tank. As the groundbreaking mission nears its end, the engineers' last priority is retrieving the months of data stored on the spacecraft.
Posted By Mark Austin
starman last picture falcon heavy test flight spacex flickr 1220
Emerging Tech

Prepare for liftoff: Here are all the important upcoming SpaceX rocket launches

From ISS resupply missions to a host of communication and scientific satellite launches, SpaceX has a busy year ahead. Here's a rundown of some of the company's most important missions slated for the next year.
Posted By Kelly Hodgkins
DJI Phantom 2
Emerging Tech

Wish you could fly? Here are the best drones on the market right now

To help you navigate the increasingly large and ever-changing landscape of consumer UAVs, here's a no-nonsense rundown of the best drones you can buy right now
Posted By Drew Prindle
Riptide R1 Elite hands-on electric skateboard review riding turn
Emerging Tech

Sick of walking everywhere? Here are the best electric skateboards you can buy

Thanks for Kickstarter and Indiegogo, electric skateboards are carving a bigger niche than you might think. Whether you're into speed, mileage, or something a bit more stylish, here are the best electric skateboards on the market.
Posted By Drew Prindle
awesome tech you cant buy yet the looking glass feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Hologram generators, growing shoes, and more

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the Web this week. You can't buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
MIT's Masque
Emerging Tech

MIT’s bizarre mask can control your mood, make you feel aroused or anxious

Using a respiration sensor placed under the nose and bone conduction headphones near the ears, the device allows a wearer to hear her own breathing through slightly altered auditory feedback. In a pair of pilot studies, this feedback caused…
Posted By Dyllan Furness
3d printed alligator tail climbing out of pond
Emerging Tech

This tale ends happily, with a new 3D-printed tail for a 7-foot-long alligator

Researchers from Midwestern University in Arizona recently helped improve the life of an injured alligator -- by using 3D printing technology to create a new tail prosthesis for him.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
ai generates shakespearean sonnets gettyimages 182175266
Emerging Tech

Move over, Shakespeare: This sonnet-writing A.I. is the poet we need

Researchers have created an A.I. that is capable of generating new Shakespearean sonnets. Trained on around 2,600 real sonnets, it could even threaten to put the Bard out of business!
Posted By Luke Dormehl
oddball throwable drum machine 4 1 ball hero context
Emerging Tech

Oddball is the innovative, sensor-filled drum machine you can bounce

Oddball is essentially a throwable drum machine. A sensor-filled ball which can work out when it hits a surface, it can then use these impacts to trigger musical beats of your choosing.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
drone awards 2018 abovethepolarbear
Emerging Tech

The winning photographs from the 2018 Drone Awards will make you drool

The 2018 Drone Awards showcases some of the best aerial photography around. From scenes depicting the perils of climate change to abstract art, seven photos were selected from the more than 4,400 submissions.
Posted By Dyllan Furness
next mavic pro could offer swappable cameras and safer flight 2 rumor
Emerging Tech

Mavic 2 leaked specs reveal two versions, one with a Hasselblad camera

When the Mavic Air came out, there seemed to be few good reasons to fork out for the older Mavic Pro. But DJI is believed to be prepping two new versions of the Pro — one with a better quality camera and one with a zoom lens.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
biometric mirror judges your looks gettyimages 695140842
Emerging Tech

Judgmental A.I. mirror rates how trustworthy you are based on your looks

Would you be freaked out if a facial recognition mirror started making judgement about your age, gender, race, attractiveness, and even trustworthiness? Say hello to the Biometric Mirror.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
mars is the nearest to earth its been in 15 years so hubble took some photos stormy opposition 2018
Emerging Tech

No, terraforming Mars isn’t going to be possible in your lifetime

Colonizing Mars would be a whole lot easier if its atmosphere was somehow made more like Earth’s. Sadly, the idea of terraforming it isn't going to possible any time soon, researchers argue.
Posted By Luke Dormehl