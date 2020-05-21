On this episode of Digital Trends Live, host Greg Nibler discusses the top tech stories of the day, including the release of Google and Apple’s coronavirus contact tracing, Airbnb’s new online experiences, Twitter adds replies, bionic eyes, gaming news, television reviews, and more.

We then turn to gaming, where we take a look at the continued impact (and sales) of Minecraft, System Shock 3 + Tencent, and the Serious Sam 4 Stadia Exclusive.

Daniella Abraham

Chef Daniella Abraham, culinary architect and internationally renowned celebrity chef, shows us how to create a cooking-at-home menu, and tells us how she got into hospitality and cooking.

Erin Keeney joins the program to talk about what’s coming up in entertainment. This week she talks about the director’s cut of Justice League coming to HBO Max, as well as what’s streaming on Netflix, Amazon Prime, and quarantine reality programs.

Finally we welcome Ken Yeung, editor at Flipboard, who wraps up the biggest tech stories of the week in our Tech Briefs segment, including Microsoft’s Build conference, the popularity of Minecraft, and Joe Rogan heading to Spotify.

