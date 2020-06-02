  1. Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Blackout Tuesday, PlayStation 5 event canceled, and more

By

On this episode of Digital Trends Live, host Greg Nibler looks at the top-trending tech topics of the day, including the Blackout Tuesday movement, Apple’s efforts to track looters, the cancellation of the PlayStation 5 event, Facebook’s “Manage Activity” app, a Google Pixel update, and more.

We then take a closer look into how social media is being used as a tool for protest and dissent, as well as the Blackout Tuesday movement, and how to intelligently use the technology you own during these trying times.

Editors' Recommendations

Music streaming services join #BlackoutTuesday to support protesters

spotify vs pandora mobile on galaxy s9 plus

#BlackoutTuesday posts are diluting protesters’ messages, activists say

BlackoutTuesday

Digital Trends Live: Tech diversity, SpaceX success, Android 11 postponed

digital trends live episode 389 bgs fullpage orig

How to transfer contacts between iPhone and Android devices

transfer contacts ios android transfercontacts

Digital Trends Live: Workers may strike, HQ Trivia is back, SpaceX delivers

episode 347 dragon xl

Digital Trends Live: Zoom’s privacy, Airbnb’s relief fund, Fitbit Charge 4

digital trends live episode 348 zoom data

Digital Trends Live: T-Mobile/Sprint merger, NBA2K Tournament, Apple goes Dark

Digital Trends Live: Zoom’s privacy, YouTube Shorts, NBA2K, and more

Digital Trends Live: COVID-19 mobility reports, iPhone SE, HBO streams for free

Digital Trends Live: Zoom’s woes, 5G conspiracies, Quibi, and Quaid

Startup partnering with Dennis Quaid wants to make podcasts like a ‘movie for your ears’

Dennis Quaid

Digital Trends Live: Virus updates, WhatsApp cracks down, Dragon returns

episode 353 10104812 0 image a 81 1552514172601

Digital Trends Live: Play Station 5 controller, Tiger King interview, and more

digital trends live episode 354 index

Digital Trends Live: Zoom bans, Stadia is free, Disney+ hits 50 mil., and more

Digital Trends Live: Apple and Google fight COVID-19; robot pizza delivery