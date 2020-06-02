On this episode of Digital Trends Live, host Greg Nibler looks at the top-trending tech topics of the day, including the Blackout Tuesday movement, Apple’s efforts to track looters, the cancellation of the PlayStation 5 event, Facebook’s “Manage Activity” app, a Google Pixel update, and more.

We then take a closer look into how social media is being used as a tool for protest and dissent, as well as the Blackout Tuesday movement, and how to intelligently use the technology you own during these trying times.

