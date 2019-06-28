Share

On this episode of Digital Trends Live, host Greg Nibler and DT senior staff writer Parker Hall discuss the biggest trending stories in tech, including Jony Ive’s departure from Apple, how to prepare for Amazon Prime Day, new images of the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+, Apple Music’s latest milestone, a NASA drone that’s heading to one of Saturn’s moons, and more.

Later, we talk to Sean Lane, chief executive officer of Olive, an A.I. platform that connects multiple systems within the health care industry to automate administrative tasks.

Nibler than speaks with Marsha Garrison, head of market development for MyndVR, about wellness for the elderly, and how VR experiences can improve quality of life.

Patrick de la Roza, CEO of EASE Applications, then joins us to discuss how hospitals can better stay in touch with patients during their visits.