Digital Trends Live: Amazon satellites, Women of the Manhattan Project, and more

Share

On Friday’s episode of Digital Trends Live, hosts Greg Nibler and Caleb Denison discussed trending tech topics such as Amazon’s plans to launch over 3,000 satellites into orbit to provide internet to underserved communities, Snap announcing a new AR platform, and Elon Musk explaining why there are cameras in Tesla vehicles.

Later in the show, computing editor Luke Larsen was joined in our Portland studio by Jordan Plawner, the director of A.I. products at Intel, to discuss the differences between machine learning and A.I. and what the future of the technology may look like. Social media manager Riley Winn interviewed Wally Zheng, CEO and founder of PowerVision, at the Edison Awards to talk about PowerDolphin, an intelligent water drone.

We also welcomed Richard Russo, the industry vice president of the National Hardware Show, to talk about how builders are implementing smart home technology and 3D printing in new buildings.

Stacey Spikes, the co-founder of MoviePass, joined us to discuss her latest app PreShow, which just launched a Kickstarter. And last but not least, Jenny McGrath was on the show to talk about her latest series for Digital Trends, the Women of the Manhattan Project.

Digital Trends Live airs at 9 a.m. PT from Monday through Friday, with highlights available on demand after the stream ends. For more information, check out the DT Live homepage and be sure to watch live for the chance to win occasional prizes.