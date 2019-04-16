Digital Trends Live: PlayStation 5, Samsung Galaxy Fold, and more

Share

On Tuesday’s episode of Digital Trends Live, hosts Greg Nibler and Adrien Warner discussed trending tech news like details about the PlayStation 5, Facebook reportedly using user data as a bargaining chip, and SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy booster lost at sea.

Later in the show, we welcomed Jonny Steel, the vice president of marketing at Payoneer to the show to talk about the gig economy and how small business owners, entrepreneurs, and freelancers can sell their products and services outside the country.

We also sat down with co-CEO and co-founder of PatientPop, Travis Schneider, to discuss how the platform is making it easier for healthcare providers to modernize the patient experience. And last but not least, we welcomed Gail Moody-Byrd of Noodle.ai to talk about how we can create a world without waste with the help of artificial intelligence.

We were also joined by DT Smart Home Editor Kim Wetzel to talk about how Amazon has been reportedly listening to people’s private exchanges in recordings captures on Echo devices after the wake word is detected. Mobile Editor Julian Chokkattu also dropped by for a hands-on demonstration of the Samsung Galaxy Fold.

Digital Trends Live airs at 9 a.m. PT from Monday through Friday, with highlights available on demand after the stream ends. For more information, check out the DT Live homepage and be sure to watch live for the chance to win occasional prizes.