On the latest episode of Digital Trends Live, we discuss the top trending tech news, including the most recent Facebook and Instagram data security issues, Amazon’s free ad-supported music service, Ubisoft’s pledge to help rebuild Notre Dame, and more.

Other topics include the theft of 100 Car2Go vehicles, Netflix taking a look at a “Random” button, and NASA’s inflatable space robot (yes, you read that correctly).

Later in the show, Nibler talks with guest Emily Teteut of littleBits about the Snap the Gap initiative, a partnership with Disney designed to break down the gender gap in STEM education.

Later, Jeremy Kaplan, DT’s editor-in-chief, sits down with Jennifer Sendrow of New York Public Radio, who’s also executive producer for multiplatform content at the Jerome L. Greene Performance Space, about how to channel the collective genius in New York City to create forward-looking live art, theater, and journalism that sparks change.

Kaplan later speaks with DJ and producer Zeke Thomas about his journey to recovery from sexual assault and his role as advocate for other survivors, as well as how to find support on social media and through organizations like the National Sexual Violence Resource Center.