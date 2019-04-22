Share

Today on Digital Trends Live, hosts Greg Nibler and Nicole Raney kick off a week of topics pertaining to the intersection of technology and the environment in celebration of Earth Day.

They also cover the latest in tech news, including a delay on the release of the Samsung Galaxy Fold, the Gameboy turning 30, A.I. creating its own death metal, autonomous robot spy submarines, Tesla’s road map for autonomous vehicles, millions of people still using “123456” and other easy-to-hack passwords, and more.

Later in the show, Nibler speaks with Leander Kahney, publisher of Cult of Mac and author of the new biography Tim Cook – The Man That Took Apple to the Next Level. Kahney talks about the process of working with Apple to research his book, how Cook stepped in after the death of Steve Jobs, and how Cook succeeded more than anyone thought possible.

Tobias Peggs, founder and CEO of Square Roots, also joins Nibler to discuss how it’s building a distributed network of indoor, modular containers to grow hyperlocal food for people in cities all over the world.