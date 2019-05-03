Digital Trends
Digital Trends Live: Escooter safety, Swarm A.I., Spotify’s voice-enabled ads

Todd Werkhoven
By

On the latest episode of Digital Trends Live, host Greg Nibler and Nicole Raney, managing editor of The Manual, DT’s sister website, discuss today’s top tech topics, including the potential dangers of eScooters, Spotify’s testing of voice-enabled ads, Waymo’s promise that its autonomous vehicles can see bikes and pedestrians, Swarm A.I., the induction of Microsoft’s Solitaire into the video game hall of fame, and more.

Dr. Louis Rosenberg, chief executive officer and chief scientist at Unanimous A.I., joins the program to talk about predictive analysis and its applications, and how Swarm A.I. has predicted the Kentucky Derby winner.

Later, Nibler welcomes Jim Huether, chief executive officer of Hyperice, to discuss how percussive therapy and lower-back therapeutics are helping everyone from athletes to esports players.

In our new Tech Briefs segment, Nibler and Ken Yeung,  Flipboard technology editor, recap the week in tech, including the F8 conference and Facebook’s ongoing privacy concerns.

Finally, Jim Bostock, co-founder and chief executive officer of Truman’s, joins us to talk about the cleaning industry, and how one of Truman’s refill cartridges equates to 31 semi-trucks of single-use spray bottles.

