On this episode of Digital Trends Live, host Greg Nibler is joined by DT Senior Writer Parker Hall to discuss the trending tech stories of the day. They include Amazon’s interest in becoming your new cell phone provider, a victory by Google’s DeepMind A.I. over Quake III, a report that the Galaxy Note may lose its physical buttons and headphone jack, our Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) preview, our weekly Tech Briefs segment, and the latest on Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, which opens today at Disneyland.

As part of our Digital Trends Best Jobs in Tech series, we talk with Ciara Pressler, founder of Pregame and author of Game Plan: Achieve Your Goals in Life, Career, and Business, about how to turn your goals into reality.

We then welcome Daniel Burrows, founder and chief executive officer of XStream Trucking, about developing products that maximize efficiency in long-haul trucks and the company’s foldable wing that reduces drag.

Timothy Childs, founder and CEO of Treasure8, then joins us to discuss how to eliminate food waste through advanced dehydration technology.

Finally, Flipboard Technology Editor Ken Yeung is here for our weekly Tech Briefs segment, where we talk about the biggest tech stories of the past week, including the possible foldable iPhone and the upcoming WWDC.